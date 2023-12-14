Sunak faces another by-election after standards watchdog recommends 35-day suspension for Tory MP

Tory MP Scott Benton. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Rishi Sunak is facing another by-election after the Parliamentary Committee on Standards recommended Tory MP Scott Benton be suspended for 35 days for his involvement in a lobbying scandal.

The Commons standards watchdog concluded that Mr Benton had committed a "very serious breach" of lobbying rules.

If the recommended 35-day suspension is approved by MPs, this could lead to a by-election in his Blackpool South constituency, where the Tories have a slim majority of 3,690.

He was suspended as Tory MP several months ago after being filmed offering to lobby ministers for a fake company.

The Conservatives have taken a bruising in a number of by-elections that have taken place this year.

In the summer, they lost Selby and Ainsty to the Labour Party, and Somerton and Frome to the Liberal Democrats.

In October, they lost Mid Bedforshire and Tamworth to the Labour party, who overturned huge Tory majorities.

They narrowly beat the Labour party in the by-election in Boris Johnson's old seat, Uxbridge, but now face the prospect of two more by-elections.

As well as the potential by-election in Blackpool South, Tory MP Peter Bone was suspended after being found to have exposed himself to an aide.

A recall petition has since opened since his suspension and will remain open until December 19. If signed by 10 percent of voters in his Northamptonshire constituency, a by-election will be called.