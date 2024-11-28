Breaking News

Scottish Government announces all pensioners to receive winter fuel payment from next year

By Danielle de Wolfe

Pensioners in Scotland are set to get help with energy costs after winter fuel payments across the UK were cut by Labour.

Scottish pensioners who lost out on winter fuel payments this year will now receive a new benefit from Holyrood next year, the Scottish government has confirmed.

Labour announced earlier this year that winter fuel payments would be restricted to those on pension credit - a measure that triggered a backlash among voters.

The payment will not be ready until late 2025, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville told parliament on Thursday.

Ms Sommerville said that pensioners would receive the new benefit from next winter.

However, in Parliament on Thursday she flagged that wealthier recipients would get a smaller payment of £100.

Under the plans, those currently receiving pension credit or other benefits and who have already received a £200 or £300 payment this year are set to receive the same next year.

The decision looks set to benefit around 900,000 older people living north of the boarder.

Both the UK and Scottish governments earlier this year axed the universal winter fuel payment, except for those in receipt of pension credit or other means-tested benefits.

The Scottish government, which had intended to introduce a replacement universal benefit across Scotland in April, said Labour’s decision to scrap winter fuel payments to an estimated 10 million people had forced them to push back plans until late 2025.

This is a breaking story.