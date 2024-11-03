Labour's biggest union backer bringing legal challenge against government over winter fuel payment cuts

Labour's biggest union backer is bringing a legal challenge against the government over winter fuel payments. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Unite has begun a legal challenge to the Government's decision to cut winter fuel payments for most pensioners, claiming its unlawful.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Government says it will do everything possible to support vulnerable families this winter.

The union said their case is built on the belief that the government has acted unlawfully and its action will have a "terrible effect" on millions of older people in society and will likely cause an increase in cold related deaths.

They said the pre-action notice was submitted on October 29 and the government has until November 7 to respond to the letter and reverse its decision.

"If it does not reverse its decision then Unite will seek leave of the High Court to mount a full judicial review," they added.

Pensioners and campaigners demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament against the government's cut to the winter fuel payments. Picture: Getty

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “People do not understand, I do not understand how a Labour government has taken away the fuel allowance of millions of pensioners just as winter approaches.

“Given the failure to rectify this in the budget, Unite has now commenced judicial review proceedings challenging the legality of the policy.

“It is not too late for Labour to register the hurt that this cruel policy has caused, step back from picking the pockets of pensioners and do the right thing.”

Read more: Police probing Russell Brand over historic sex offence allegations 'hand CPS file' to consider charges

Read more: Schoolgirl, 10, dies after being bitten by family dog in North Yorkshire as police launch investigation