Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sued by former assistant claiming star forced her to clean up after ‘Wild King Night’ parties

Sean Combs at the 65th international film festival, Cannes. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Sean “Diddy” Combs is being sued by a former assistant over claims the star instructed him to clear up after parties the star referred to as “Wild King Nights”.

Among other claims, the star is accused of pressured the male assistant and forcing into having sex with a woman at one such party.

Diddy's 'Wild King Nights' events saw the mogul engage in sex and drug use at his compound, with recent allegations against the star including human trafficking.

Attorneys for Phillip Pines filed the suit against the disgraced musician on today in Los Angeles.

Pines, who says he was given the title of senior executive assistant during his stint working for Combs, according to the claim, which have been obtained by Variety.

Combs was arrested in September over claims of racketeering and sex trafficking, with the star currently detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

(FILE) Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with a wave of 120 new assault allegations. A Texas-based attorney said he’s representing more than 100 accusers in a series of new lawsuits he’ll file against Diddy. Picture: Alamy

The case detailed the grueling work schedule undertaken by the assistant, as well as the demands he faced during his employment, between December 2019 and December 2021.

Pines alleges that Combs knowingly exposed celebrities to Covid-19 at his 51st birthday, with one star subsequently contracting the virus.

Combs is alleged to have instructed Pines to clean the rooms after the star and other guests had engaged in sexual acts after the 'Wild King Nights' had concluded.

Following the filing, a representative for Combs said: “No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won’t change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted or sex trafficked anyone—man or woman, adult or minor.

"We live in a world where anyone can file a lawsuit for any reason.

"Fortunately, a fair and impartial judicial process exists to find the truth, and Mr. Combs is confident he will prevail in court.”

Pines’ duties are said to include removing drug evidence and bodily stains from rooms, deleting any compromising videos from Combs’ devices, and ensuring that no one spoke about the nights.

Pines also alleges that Combs would test his loyalty.

He states the star asked him to return to work to find the TV remote, adding that clean-up duties were assigned to dodge additional hotel cleaning fees.