Shooting of British man Sean Patterson in Jamaica was 'contract killing ordered in UK', police say

Sean Patterson was killed on Monday. Picture: Supplied

By Kit Heren

The killing of British man Sean Patterson on holiday in Jamaica "emanated from Britain", local police have said.

Personal trainer Mr Patterson, 33, was found dead with gunshot wounds to his body on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James.

The west Londoner leaves behind a fiancee, with whom he had been in a relationship for 13 years. The couple were planning to start a family together.

A 34-year-old man, who was reportedly deported from the UK in 2013, has been arrested in connection with the killing.

Jamaican deputy police chief Fitz Bailey said detectives' theory is that the shooting was “a contract killing that emanated from Britain”.

Sean Patterson. Picture: Facebook

He said: "There is no evidence that Patterson was robbed or has any connection in Jamaica."

Mr Bailey added: "From credible information received Sean Patterson was well known to the UK authorities and has an extensive criminal record for a number of criminal offences which includes narcotics, violence and firearms."

Mr Patterson went with a friend to an event the night of the killing, before meeting up with the suspect.

Sean Patterson with his fiancee. Picture: Supplied

Mr Patterson's family were left "heartbroken" by his death.

His mother Lesley said: "My son Sean Patterson has been shot Dead in Jamaica my hearts in pain. my Beautiful son Sean. I don't understand."

She told MailOnline Sean had only been in Jamaica for a couple of days when he was shot and had hoped to meet his father's family for the first time.

Lesley said: "I've lost my baby. No mother should have to bury her child.

Mr Patterson had only been in Jamaica for a few days. Picture: Supplied

"He'd gone to Jamaica with my godson and one of my best friends and had only been there for two days. He'd been having the time of his life.

"He'd never been before but sent me a photo of himself basking in the sunshine and a video of himself leaping off a cliff into the sea.

"Sean has family in Jamaica through his father. They are very well-to-do over there and he'd hoped to meet them. He never got the chance."

Sean's sister added: "Well that’s one way to start the new year finding out your baby brother has been murdered in Jamaica. To say we are heart broken is an understatement."