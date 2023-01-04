Pictured: Personal trainer from London, 33, shot dead on luxury holiday in Jamaica as mum says 'my heart's in pain'

4 January 2023, 10:26 | Updated: 4 January 2023, 11:06

Sean Patterson was on holiday in Jamaica
Sean Patterson was on holiday in Jamaica. Picture: Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

The devastated mother of a British man shot dead on a luxury holiday in Jamaica has paid tribute to her 'beautiful son' as she told of her grief as news of his death emerged.





Personal trainer Sean Patterson, 33, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James. He was from West London.

His mum has taken to social media to express her grief, writing: "My son Sean Patterson has been shot Dead in Jamaica my hearts in pain. my Beautiful son Sean. I don't understand."

Sean's sister added: "Well that’s one way to start the new year finding out your baby brother has been murdered in Jamaica. To say we are heart broken is an understatement."

Jamaica's Constabulary Force said Sean was standing by the pool of the guest house where he was staying before witnesses head 'loud explosions'.

Local media have reported that Sean was standing on the pool deck shortly before midday when a man with a gun chased him and shot him 'multiple times'.

He was rushed to hospital but was could not be revived.

Sean was from West London
Sean was from West London. Picture: Facebook

Another man, 34, from Kingston, Jamaica, has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting, according to local reports. He is believed to have been deported from the United Kingdom in 2013.

Read More: Gran accused of murdering husband of 34 years three days after Christmas given bail on condition she live with her parents

Read More: Man jumps out of dock and flees court after being hit with 16-month prison sentence

Meanwhile, Sean is believed to have been in Jamaica since December 29 and is the first person to have been murdered in St James so far in 2023.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesperson said they are "supporting the family of a British man who died in Jamaica and are in contact with the local authorities".

