Could it be you? Search for UK EuroMillions ticket holder with share of £123m jackpot

31 January 2024, 00:32

EuroMillions is Europe's biggest lottery
EuroMillions is Europe's biggest lottery. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

One very lucky Brit has won a share of £123 million after winning the EuroMillions jackpot this evening.

The still unknown ticket holder has won a total £61,708,231 as part of the £123 million jackpot on Tuesday, splitting it with a ticket holder in Spain.

Camelot, who run the draw, urged players to check their tickets and call if they believe they have got lucky.

Andy Carter, senior winners' adviser at the National Lottery, said: "What an amazing night for one UK EuroMillions winner who has scooped a share of tonight's incredible £123 million jackpot, the first UK EuroMillions jackpot win of 2024."

The National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 05, 10, 19, 27, 30 - while the Lucky Stars are: 05, 06.

Friday's jackpot is an estimated £14 million.

Read More: Incoming National Lottery firm says plans for new games delayed until 2025

Read More: Tesco delivery driver wins £3.8m lottery jackpot but returns to work for Christmas drop offs

It comes after EuroMillions players in Shropshire were yesterday urged to check if they are the winner of a £1 million prize which has yet to be claimed.

The winning ticket for the draw on January 16 was bought in Shropshire, the National Lottery said.

The ticket holder has until July 14 to claim their prize, which was won as part of the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker game that guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw.

The ticket has the code XFKD 58687. If the prize is not claimed before the deadline, the money will go towards supporting National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

Anyone not in possession of their ticket but who believes they have a genuine claim can still submit a claim in writing within 30 days of the draw.

