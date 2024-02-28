Breaking News

Bodies of three suspected migrants found in Channel as urgent search and rescue operation launched

28 February 2024, 17:14 | Updated: 28 February 2024, 17:32

French authorities are said to be handling the situation.
French authorities are said to be handling the situation. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Home Office has confirmed an 'incident' involving a small boat in French waters.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Three migrants have died trying to cross the Channel after their boat ran into difficulties, according to reports.

A fourth body was also said to be spotted floating in the French waters, The Sun reports.

It is thought they fell into the water off the coast of Cap Gris-Nez in northern France on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Home Office said in a statement: "We can confirm there has been an incident in the Channel involving a small boat in French waters.

"French authorities are leading the response and investigation. We will not be commenting further at this stage."

Patrick Leleu, deputy prosecutor at the Judicial court of Boulogne-sur-Mer, said: "I can confirm the death of three migrants who fell into the water this afternoon off the coast of Cap Gris Nez. The investigation is ongoing."

Dozens of migrants made the journey across the Channel amid treacherous conditions with strong winds and thick fog on Wednesday.

It comes after five migrants died while trying to cross the Channel in January.

Around 70 migrants were attempting to get into a small boat when it overturned.

On Sunday, 290 people made the dangerous Channel crossing, marking the highest number of people in a single day in February, statistics from the Home Office show.

Previously the highest number in a single day in February was 218, which was recorded last year.

This brings the total number for the year so far up to 2,006 people.

More updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Joe Biden

Joe Biden has annual physical examination

Emma Caldwell and her mother Margaret

'Blood on their hands': Family of murdered sex worker Emma Caldwell hit out at police after investigation 'failings'

Prince Harry

Al Qaeda 'called for Prince Harry to be killed,' court filing says, as he loses challenge over taxpayer funded protection
This super speedy acceleration makes "not an especially nice noise", with the journalist saying it is "bowel loosening".

Jeremy Clarkson brands supercars 'too difficult' after driving new £308k vehicle

Aerial view of mansions still standing along a cliff after a portion of the cliffside (L) tumbled to the Pacific Ocean following days of heavy rains earlier this month on February 27, 2024 in Dana Point, California

Multi-million dollar mansions left teetering on cliff edge after landslides, but authorities say there's 'no threat'

Christian Horner has been cleared of inappropriate behaviour

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner cleared of inappropriate behaviour as 'grievance dismissed' after investigation

Black audience-only performances, also known as Black Outs, aim to get Black people into the theatre - an otherwise white-dominated space.

West End play criticised over 'Black Out' performances, which protects theatre goers from 'the white gaze'

Nigeria Shell Sale

Activists urge Nigeria to delay Shell’s £1.89bn sale of assets in Niger Delta

Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner set to be cleared of misconduct after 'inappropriate behaviour' allegations

Five people died when the Titan submersible suffered a 'catastrophic implosion'

Mystery banging noises that sparked hope in desperate search for missing Titan submersible released for first time

Emma Caldwell was killed in 2005 and her body was found in woods 40 miles from Glasgow

Predator to spend life behind bars after strangling woman to death and dumping her naked body in woods

Former Miner Steve Fergus (left) and Easington Colliery's Front Street, 40 years on from the miners' strike (right)

Miners' strike 40 years on: East Durham pit workers accuse successive governments of 'levelling down, not up'

Ja Rule has been blocked from entering the UK

Rapper Ja Rule 'told he can't enter UK' ahead of British concerts because of his criminal record

The Pope leaves hospital

Pope taken to hospital in Rome following weekly audience

Mr Khan has been threatened by both far-right and Islamist extremists, the source also claims.

Sadiq Khan 'facing death threats from Islamists and needs round-the-clock police protection'

The Pantex complex

Wildfires prompt shutdown of nuclear weapons facility in Texas

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scottish Labour Hold Spring Conference

Keir Starmer's shadow teams could have just a month to talk to civil servants if PM calls May election
Pope Francis has been taken to hospital

Pope Francis, 87, taken to hospital for 'diagnostic tests' after suffering from flu in latest health concern
School evacuated and pensioner taken to hospital after suspected gas explosion in Bury

Pupils evacuated and woman, 70, left seriously injured after 'suspected gas explosion' rips through part of Bury
Harald V

Norway’s King Harald V in hospital on Malaysian resort island of Langkawi

Yulia Navalnaya

Funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be held on Friday

Senegal Elections

Senegalese leaders propose June elections after court rejects 10-month delay

The glamorous life of the owners of the Crooked House

Inside Crooked House pub owners' lavish lifestyle - from Dubai holidays to Bentleys

Well-wishers respond to Princess Kate's health update

'Looking forward to her return': Well-wishers respond to royal family's update on Princess Kate's health
Keir Starmer said the Conservatives had become 'the political wing of the Flat Earth Society' under Rishi Sunak

'When did the Tories become part of the Flat Earth Society?' Starmer slams Sunak over Truss' conspiracy claims
Bianca Censori and Kanye West

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori faces €15,000 fine or even jail after 'explicit' appearance in Paris

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry loses High Court challenge over taxpayer funded police protection when he visits the UK
Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Thomas Kingston were 'happy and chatty' before his death aged 45
Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston has died aged 45

‘A great man’: Royals mourn death of Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston‘A great man’: Royals mourn death of Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston after his sudden death at 45

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit