Bodies of three suspected migrants found in Channel as urgent search and rescue operation launched

French authorities are said to be handling the situation. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Home Office has confirmed an 'incident' involving a small boat in French waters.

Three migrants have died trying to cross the Channel after their boat ran into difficulties, according to reports.

A fourth body was also said to be spotted floating in the French waters, The Sun reports.

It is thought they fell into the water off the coast of Cap Gris-Nez in northern France on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Home Office said in a statement: "We can confirm there has been an incident in the Channel involving a small boat in French waters.

"French authorities are leading the response and investigation. We will not be commenting further at this stage."

Patrick Leleu, deputy prosecutor at the Judicial court of Boulogne-sur-Mer, said: "I can confirm the death of three migrants who fell into the water this afternoon off the coast of Cap Gris Nez. The investigation is ongoing."

Dozens of migrants made the journey across the Channel amid treacherous conditions with strong winds and thick fog on Wednesday.

It comes after five migrants died while trying to cross the Channel in January.

Around 70 migrants were attempting to get into a small boat when it overturned.

On Sunday, 290 people made the dangerous Channel crossing, marking the highest number of people in a single day in February, statistics from the Home Office show.

Previously the highest number in a single day in February was 218, which was recorded last year.

This brings the total number for the year so far up to 2,006 people.

