Second child dies from same Strep A infection primary school that killed another six-year-old last week

1 December 2022, 22:16

Victoria Primary School in Penarth
Victoria Primary School in Penarth. Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Kit Heren

A second primary school pupil has died from the same Strep A infection that killed a six-year-old child last week.

Victoria Primary School pupil in Penarth, near Cardiff, confirmed today that the child died earlier this week

The school said in a statement: "Earlier this week, it was confirmed that a pupil from Victoria Primary School had tragically passed away after contracting Strep A.

"Both the school and council would like to pass on their heartfelt condolences to the family at this incredibly difficult time."

Local health officials said that other children were unlikely to be affected.

Dr Ardiana Gjini, consultant in communicable disease control for Public Health Wales, said: "Public Health Wales is working with Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and the Vale of Glamorgan Council following the death of a pupil at Victoria Primary School, Penarth. 

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those affected.

Public Health Wales cannot comment on individual cases, and we ask that the privacy of the family is respected.

Public Health Wales is working closely with the school to raise awareness as appropriate about invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS).

Although it is unlikely that their child will be affected by iGAS infection, relevant individuals are being advised that they should familiarise themselves with the symptoms and what to do if these symptoms occur.'Contracting iGAS disease from a contact is very rare.

"Most people who come into contact with Group A Streptococcal Infection remain well and symptom-free, or develop mild throat or skin infections."

It comes after a six-year-old child died last week after contracting the same bacterial infection Group A streptococcal in Surrey.

The year one pupil died at Ashford Church of England Primary School, with an email from the school email to parents also confirming a second child had also contracted Strep A, but was showing "positive signs".

Calls are now being made for a full investigation into the infections to take place.

Joanne Sexton, who represents the Ashford division at Surrey County Council, said a full investigation needed to take place.

She said: "It's a shock more than anything and it's very sad news. Goodness knows how the family is feeling. My heart just goes out to them."

