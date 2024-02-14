Second NHS fertility centre linked to egg-freezing 'fault' as dozens of women robbed of chance to have children

14 February 2024, 22:54

A second fertility centre may have used a faulty egg and embryo-freezing solution.
A second fertility centre may have used a faulty egg and embryo-freezing solution. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Emma Soteriou

A second NHS fertility centre has been linked to an egg-freezing 'fault' that could see dozens of women robbed of the chance to have children.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jessop Fertility, which is based at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, may have used a faulty egg and embryo-freezing solution, the fertility regulator said.

The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) said the clinic "undertook a thorough investigation when they first became aware of the issue and contacted and supported any patient affected".

It comes after Guy's Hospital in London said it may have also inadvertently used bottles of a faulty freezing solution that it did not know was defective at the time.

The hospital apologised for a delay in contacting patients affected at its assisted conception unit.

Dr Jennifer Hill, medical director at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "We began a thorough patient review as soon as the product recall notice was issued.

"We have robust tracing processes in our laboratories and so we were able to identify that there were 29 people who had eggs or embryos frozen in the period (August 2022) when we used the particular product batch.

"We can confirm that 28 of those did not have the faulty fluid used to freeze their eggs or embryos. The remaining person was contacted at the time and did not require further actions to be taken."

Read more: Frozen eggs and embryos may have been destroyed at London fertility clinic affecting more than 130 women

Read more: 'It wasn't bullying': Protester defends protest at Tobias Ellwood's home as he says 'Hamas is not in question'

St Guy's NHS Hospital, London
St Guy's NHS Hospital, London. Picture: Alamy

Guy's Hospital contacted 136 patients whose chances of having children may have been compromised due to a faulty liquid used to freeze eggs and embryos during fertility treatment.

In February 2023, US firm Cooper Surgical issued an urgent safety notice about its freezing solution, saying that one "lot" of the product "may contain mislabelled vials" which "may impact the viability" of the eggs or embryos.

A spokesman for Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust said that its assisted conception unit (ACU) may have used the product a few months before the warning was issued - in September and October 2022.

The spokesman added: "While we did not know about the potential issue at the time eggs or embryos were frozen, this manufacturing issue may adversely impact the chance of frozen egg or embryo survival during thawing.

"We have contacted all of those affected and apologised for the delay in doing so and any distress this may have caused.

"We are supporting those who may have been impacted, including through our counselling service, and would urge anyone with concerns to speak to us directly via the dedicated phoneline we have set up."

The fertility regulator confirmed that it is investigating the incident.

Rachel Cutting, director of compliance and information at the HFEA, said: "The HFEA can confirm that this issue is limited to two clinics in the UK: Guys' and St Thomas' Assisted Conception Unit, London and Jessop Fertility, Sheffield.

"Our ongoing investigation only relates to Guys' as we are satisfied that Jessop's undertook a thorough investigation when they first became aware of the issue and contacted and supported any patient affected.

"The company supplying the product directly to clinics will know exactly where it's gone through their traceability processes. The company is also obliged to report any problems to the MHRA.

"Any patients likely to have been affected will have been notified by their clinic. We hope this provides reassurance to anyone concerned."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Election 2024 Trump

Special counsel asks Supreme Court to let Trump’s 2020 election case proceed

Alec Baldwin-Set Shooting

Weapons supervisor’s trial will focus on how live ammunition was on Rust set

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

One dead and up to 15 injured after shooting near Kansas City Chiefs’ parade

The judge 'liked' the LinkedIn post three weeks ago.

Judge who let women who 'celebrated' October 7 attack with paraglider images walk free 'liked' anti-Israel post

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

Several injured after shooting near Super Bowl parade

Multiple people have been shot in Kansas City

At least one dead and 15 injured after shooting at Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City

Italy Ivrea Carnival

Pulp flies in traditional orange battle during Italian carnival

The alleged rape happened outside a Morrisons in Rochdale

Four boys aged 12 to 14 accused of sexually assaulting second girl in Rochdale after being arrested for rape

Footage showed the moment the baby's body was found

Shocking moment runaway aristocrat Constance Marten's baby was discovered amid rubbish in Lidl bag

Dame Maureen blamed woke culture for a rise in anti-Semitic "comedy"

'There's nothing left to joke about in this woke world': Anti-Semitism 'is new rock and roll', Maureen Lipman fears

Exclusive
A Palestine protester said the group wasn't intimidating Tobias Ellwood

'It wasn't bullying': Protester defends demo at Tobias Ellwood's home as he says 'Hamas is not in question'

Devastation in Rafah

Palestinians leave one of Gaza’s main hospitals after weeks of heavy fighting

France Sarkozy Verdict

Conviction of French ex-president Sarkozy over illegal campaign funding upheld

Police tackled the machete-wielding thug

Machete-wielding man tackled by brave off-duty police officers at work drinks in south London

Geri Halliwell has stood by Christian Horner

Geri Halliwell's husband Christian Horner to break silence on 'controlling' allegation at Red Bull F1 car launch

Japan Moon Landing

Lunar spacecraft data ‘could provide clues about Moon’s origins’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tobias Ellwood

Dozens of Palestine activists surround house of Tory MP Tobias Ellwood in 'wholly unacceptable' protest
Natasha took her own life in April 2018.

University of Bristol loses appeal to overturn ruling that it contributed to student’s death
The officer opened fire after mixing up the sound of an acorn falling with gunfire

US police officer unleashes hail of bullets on handcuffed black suspect after mistaking falling acorn for gunshot
The aftermath of the crash

Six police officers hurt after horror crash between police van and bus in Kennington, 'leaving officer stuck inside'
Tear gas is fired at a protester

Indian farmers clash with police for second day amid protests

Valentine’s Day Loveland

Love is in the air, and the post, in the US city of Loveland

Steve Wright has died aged 69

Steve Wright found dead at London flat after 'incident' as tributes pour in for beloved DJ

Keir Starmer is facing an escalating anti-Semitism row

Third Labour politician 'spoken to' amid anti-Semitism row, as Starmer battles to control crisis ahead of by-elections
Meghan has issued a statement following the launch of the new website.

Meghan breaks silence following criticism over new Sussex website in rare statement

White House decorations

Jill Biden sends Valentine’s Day love to Americans with White House art display

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan has landed a new podcast deal.

Meghan lands new podcast after parting ways with Spotify

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan's new Sussex website that doesn't mention monarchy ‘would have infuriated the Queen’, critics say
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have unveiled their new website which claims the Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy'

Harry and Meghan unveil new website claiming Sussexes are 'shaping the future through business and philanthropy’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit