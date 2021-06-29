Security concerns over reports Dominic Raab's mobile number was 'freely online for a decade'

29 June 2021, 15:45

Fresh questions for the security services have been raised after it emerged Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's private mobile number has been available online for a number of years
Fresh questions for the security services have been raised after it emerged Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's private mobile number has been available online for a number of years. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Fresh questions for the security services have been raised after it emerged Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's private mobile number has been available online for a number of years.

The discovery came weeks after it was revealed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's phone number was freely available on the internet for more than a decade.

The Foreign Office said on Tuesday Mr Raab's number and other private information was swiftly removed once the department was made aware of the oversight.

Read more: Boris Johnson's mobile number 'hiding in plain sight for 15 years'

The Guardian, which first reported the number's availability after being notified by a reader, said it appeared to have been online since before he became an MP in 2010.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: "Private information was wrongly retained online, before the Foreign Secretary's appointment.

"Once we were made aware, we had it removed immediately. Most of it was out of date, and no security was compromised."

