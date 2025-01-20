Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Senior royals are poised to visit Donald Trump in the US after he comes to power, with a Downing Street source confirming plans are afoot to cement the UK-US 'special relationship'.

Trump is set to come to power at midday on Monday, as he is sworn in as the nation’s 47th president of the United States.

Speculation surrounding a royal visit comes as a senior UK government source told The Times: “Donald Trump has a clear affinity for the royal family.

“He had a great relationship with the late Queen, recently met Prince William and has spoken highly of King Charles.

"A royal tour to the US would help reinforce the ‘special relationship’.”

Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States on Monday, marking the start of his second term in office.

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a dinner at the Building Museum, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington, as Melania Trump listens. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

Another source told the outlet: “Playing up to his pro-monarchist tendencies is one of a number of important ways we can exert our soft power.

"You saw that during his first administration and can expect to see it again,” the source said.

The meeting of UK royals and Trump could coincide with the US celebrating its 250th Independence Day.

Trump has already said he plans to invite world leaders and royals to the nation's “best of all time” celebrations.

However, the exact attendees are yet to be named.

It follows the 200th anniversary of US independence, which was celebrated by the late Queen with a visit in 1976.

“We lost the American colonies because we lacked that statesmanship to know the right time, and the manner of yielding what is impossible to keep,” she said at the time.

President-elect Donald Trump dances with The Village People at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). Picture: Alamy

It comes as the 78-year-old Republican told followers he will sign “lots” of executive orders on his first day in office, with some reports claiming he could approve as many as 100.

Speaking to thousands of supporters at a rally ahead of Monday’s inauguration, President-elect Trump promised to release a trove of hidden government files in a bid to increase government transparency.

He promised details will be released within “the coming days.”