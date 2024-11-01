Train station canopy collapses in Serbia, killing 8 people in horror accident, with more victims still trapped in rubble

Emergency and rescue personnel work at the site where a concrete outdoor roof of a train station collapsed in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

A railway station canopy has collapsed in Serbia, killing eight people.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Firefighters are still trying to rescue two people who are trapped under the rubble in Novi Sad, Serbia's second-largest city.

Officials said one of the people trapped is a young girl, local media reported.

Read more: ‘What if it had happened earlier?’: Parents' horror as nursery roof collapses hours after children left for the day

Read more: Notting Hill: 13 rescued after roof collapses 'like a bomb had dropped'

Warning: readers may find the below footage disturbing.

#BREAKING #Serbia JUST IN: Footage shows the moment the canopy collapsed in Novi Sad, resulting in the deaths of eight people.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will soon arrive in Novi Sad; later, he will address the nation.https://t.co/pLXCoJIfCJ pic.twitter.com/DxsWWdj4Ws — The National Independent (@NationalIndNews) November 1, 2024

At least four people have also been rushed to hospital after being seriously injured, including one victim who was said to have had his leg amputated.

Some 30 people have been injured overall, according to the city's mayor.

Milan Đurić said: "That's the last number we have, and it may be higher.

Rescue service workers inspect a scene as a roof collapsed at a railway station, Friday Nov. 1, 2024, in Novi Sad, Serbia. Picture: Alamy

He added: "Our phones ring constantly, parents call to ask about the children, but we don't say anything to anyone until we know definitely what the situation is.

"Something like this has never happened before, this is a disaster! All available ambulance and fire brigade teams are on the ground. At the moment, the concrete that fell is being removed, it is a huge amount, and there are also cranes and cranes.

"We try to reach the victims in all ways, as quickly and effectively as possible. Believe that we are doing our best."

Serbian authorities have announced a day of mourning for Saturday after the tragedy.

Rescue service workers inspect a scene as a roof collapsed at a railway station, Friday Nov. 1, 2024, in Novi Sad, Serbia. (Interior Ministry of Serbia via AP). Picture: Alamy

Local people have rushed to give blood after the tragedy.

A spokesperson for the local blood transfusion facility said: "There is a big crowd at the institute, a large number of people from Novi Sad responded to the call... 145 people from Novi Sad gave blood by 12:00, and from then until now, more than 300 people.

"The corridors are full of citizens. We are working at increased capacity and all employees are available."

Novi Sad has a population of around 370,000 people.