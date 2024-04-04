Hunt for 'serial rapist': Chilling CCTV shows moment man attacks lone woman as police fear he has struck before

Police are searching for a rapist targeting women in London. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police have linked two sex attacks in London that took place four years apart amid fears of a serial rapist targeting London women.

Scotland Yard has released video footage of one of the attacks and said that they are hunting an unidentified assailant who they believe is behind both crimes.

Police are urging any other potential victims to come forward, as well as anyone who believes they may know the man’s identity.

Met Police release footage of rape suspect in appeal

The suspect remains unidentified.

Police say the first attack took place at around 02.50hrs on Saturday 5 May 2018 near to The Strand.

Police previously issued an e-fit of a suspect. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Officers have re-released an e-fit image of the suspect.

In the second attack, a woman was raped in the early hours of December 10 2022 in Curtain Road E2. Police have released video footage in a bid to identify the man responsible.

DI Chris Heathcote, responsible for investigating rape and serious offences in east London, said: “These two offences were initially investigated by separate teams given the distance between the two incidents, however we have since been able to forensically link the same individual to both offences.

They believe the same attacker may have targeted multiple women. Picture: Metropolitan Police

“Given the four-year gap, we must assume that it’s highly likely the suspect has carried out further attacks. A review of all unsolved rapes for this time period has identified no links to these two offences, but I would appeal to anyone who feels they have been a victim to come forward.”

DI Heathcote added: “The suspect involved in both incidents appears to target lone women in the night time economy. I understand there will be concern that this individual remains outstanding, but can offer every assurance that we are taking all possible steps to ensure he is found and brought to justice for these awful crimes. If you believe you have been a victim or recognise the man from any of the material released please come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting CAD 6163/26MAR24.