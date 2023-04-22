Breaking News

Serving member of UK army charged under Official Secrets Act

22 April 2023, 08:42 | Updated: 22 April 2023, 09:22

A serving member of the armed forces has been charged by counter-terrorism police
A serving member of the armed forces has been charged by counter-terrorism police. Picture: Getty (stock)
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A serving member of the UK armed forces has been charged with offences under the Official Secrets Act.

It follows an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, Scotland Yard said.

Thomas Newsome, 36, a serving member of the armed forces, has been charged.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said he was initially arrested on Tuesday and detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.

A warrant of further detention was obtained on Thursday, allowing police to detain him until Saturday.

Updates to follow.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The emergency alert system 'has flaws that are yet to be addressed'

Britain’s new emergency alert system 'can be hacked with £1,000 of equipment and YouTube tutorial'

Meghan Markle's letter was a 'reply' to a letter from King Charles himself

Meghan Markle 'wrote to King Charles about unconscious bias in royal family after bombshell Oprah interview'

Krissy Shields, of New York City, talks with her daughters after creating the shape of a uterus out of flowers by the steps of the Supreme Court, Friday, April 21, 2023, in Washington. “I wanted to ma

US Supreme Court preserves women’s access to abortion pill

The shirt that Bobby Moore wore as he captained England to victory in the World Cup disappeared from his ex-wife Tina's house

Bobby Moore's 1966 World Cup winning shirt missing as England legend's ex-wife finds mystery 'owner' has put it on sale

Craig Breedlove drives his jet-powered Spirit of America during its first test run on the Black Rock Desert in Gerlach, Nevada, on September 6 1997

Craig Breedlove, daring land-speed recordholder, dies aged 86

Dominic Raab was 'sunk by a row over Gibraltar'

Dominic Raab 'sunk by row over Spanish troops in Gibraltar' as ambassador 'overstepped Cabinet mandate' in Brexit talks

US Peru Ex President

Ex-president set to be extradited from US to Peru over corruption charges

Business group the CBI says it is suspending all policy and membership work until June after major firms quit the business group or suspended their membership following allegations of rape and sexual assault.

CBI to suspend operations until June after big business exodus amid two separate rape allegations

Prince Harry was 'desperate' to attend the coronation

'Homesick' Prince Harry was 'desperate' to go to the coronation and 'repeatedly tried to make plans with King Charles'

A US fugitive facing allegations of rape and sexual assault who faked his own death and fled to Scotland has furiously insisted he is a British man called Arthur Knight, in a surreal TV interview.

Fugitive Nicholas Rossi 'who faked death and fled to Scotland' insists he's Brit Arthur Knight in surreal interview

Steve Barclay is taking strike action

Government to take nurses' union to court to block 48-hour nurses' strike after NHS appeal

Hannah has been charged over cannabis smuggling

Woman who went viral for shouting 'Chanel!' after losing pet parrot charged over £800k cannabis smuggling plot

France Synagogue Bombing

Lebanese-Canadian academic convicted of Paris synagogue bombing in 1980

Jennifer Young is facing 20 years in jail

British beauty queen facing 20 years in Mexican jail after 'smuggling £250,000 worth of ketamine into Cancun'

Paul Mason was killed after Allan punched him three times in Soho

Horrifying CCTV shows moment thug fatally punches 'kind and gentle' banker after drunkenly thinking he took pal's phone

Michael Owen (L) has spoken of his devastation over the death of staff member Jessica Whalley (R) at his racing yard, calling it “worst day of my life”.

'The worst day of my life': Michael Owen opens up on tragic death of staff member at his racing stables

Latest News

See more Latest News

GPs will be bound by new regulation from May 15 onwards.

Major change to GP appointments set to affect millions – how will it impact you?

Jamie Barrow (L) will return to court on June 12 to face trial, in a case expected to last three weeks.

Neighbour admits killing a mother and her two daughters, 1 and 3, in Nottingham house fire but denies murder
Meghan found the walk with Kate and William 'very difficult' according to new reports.

‘It was very difficult’: Meghan also struggled on Windsor funeral walkabout with William and Kate
Anurag Maloo (L) was discovered in a critical condition three days after plunging into a 300-metre deep crevasse.

Indian climber found alive three days after plunging into 300-metre deep crevasse on Nepal's Mount Annapurna
Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker have been jailed for three and two and a half years for their Dartford stunt

Two activists who shut down Dartford Bridge for 17 hours in eco-protest jailed for more than five years
Prince William gushed over Kate's appearance

Prince William delights royal fans as he showers Kate in praise over her dress

Germany Climate Protest

Climate activists stage slow march through German capital

The site of the crater after an explosion in Belgorod, Russia

Russia’s air force accidentally bombs its own city

A new picture of Queen Elizabeth has been unveiled on what would have been her 97th birthday.

Tribute to our Gan Gan: Kate shares unseen picture of Queen with her great-grandchildren to mark late monarch’s birthday
New roles: Oliver Dowden and Alex Chalk

Oliver Dowden made new deputy prime minister and Alex Chalk appointed justice secretary

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Camilla's son has defended her over Harry allegations

Camilla 'married Charles for love': Tom Parker Bowles insists there was no 'end game' for his mother to take the crown
William thrilled the restaurant

Your naan-jesty! Prince William surprises Indian restaurant by taking reservation for unsuspecting couple
The Duchess of York, who herself lived in America for a period of time, today spoke of the royal feud when asked what she thought the late Princess Diana would make of the rift.

'We should have much more kindness': Fergie's message to 'feuding' brothers William and Harry ahead of Coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien and Andrew Marr discuss Raab's resignation

"He was halfway out the window himself and then pushed": Andrew Marr and James O’Brien debate Raab’s resignation
'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation

'A good day for British democracy': James O'Brien tears into Dominic Raab following his resignation
Veteran’s Minister expects to end ex-armed forces homeless by January

Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer pledges to end ex-forces homelessness by 2024

The Transport Secretary was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Transport Secretary pledges 'robust' policing of London Marathon amid protest fears

Club entrepreneur says the Met are being "very narrow-minded" by calling for Gregg's late night license to be revoked

Economic adviser criticises 'narrow-minded' Met for fearing a 24-hour Greggs will worsen crime
The alert will be broadcast on April 23.

Triggered by the UK's Emergency Alert system? Pull yourself together - you'll change your mind if it saves a relative
Anti-Tory caller slams the government

Anti-Tory caller blasts the government for trying to 'run the country on the cheap'

James O'Brien asks why the media isn't covering food price rises.

'Let them eat quiche!’: James O’Brien criticises the right wing media’s tendency to ignore real news as food prices rise
Nick and GMP police chief

Manchester's top cop says 'you don't have to go to Cambridge' to work out stop and search gets weapons off streets
'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS

'It's a tragedy': Sir Michael Marmot accuses the government of 'maliciously undermining' the NHS

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit