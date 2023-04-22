Breaking News

Serving member of UK army charged under Official Secrets Act

A serving member of the armed forces has been charged by counter-terrorism police. Picture: Getty (stock)

By Kieran Kelly

A serving member of the UK armed forces has been charged with offences under the Official Secrets Act.

It follows an investigation by the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, Scotland Yard said.

Thomas Newsome, 36, a serving member of the armed forces, has been charged.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police said he was initially arrested on Tuesday and detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act 1984.

A warrant of further detention was obtained on Thursday, allowing police to detain him until Saturday.

Updates to follow.