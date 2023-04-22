Stephen Lawrence's friend to challenge Sadiq Khan with Mayor of London bid as 'nothing has changed' since murder

Duwayne Brooks says he will run to be the Conservative candidate. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Stephen Lawrence's friend Duwayne Brooks has revealed he is planning to run as the Conservative candidate to challenge Sadiq Khan in next year's mayoral election.

Mr Brooks, who was with Stephen on the night he was stabbed to death, says he is planning to run as "nothing has changed" three decades on from his friend's murder.

Four years after Stephen's death, the Macpherson report was launched.

It detailed how Stephen's killing had been "marred by a combination of professional incompetence, institutional racism and a failure of leadership".

But exactly 30 years after Stephen's murder, Mr Brooks has insisted "what happened then is still happening".

Duwayne Brooks has thrown his name in the hat to become the next Conservative Mayor of London. Picture: Alamy

Doreen Lawrence with a photograph of her murdered son Stephen Lawrence. Picture: Alamy

"Racism, discrimination: still ­happening. Poor policing, poor ­leadership: still happening. Young people dying from knife injuries: still happening. Politics getting in the way of doing what’s right: still happening," Mr Brooks told The Mirror.

"As long as all those things are still happening, there can’t be closure. People still experience what I did as a child."

Mr Brooks was with his friend Stephen, 18, when he was stabbed to death in south east London.

Read More: Stephen Lawrence's dad vows to face son's killers at parole hearings and tells to them to admit guilt over 1993 attack

He called the police before an off-duty police officer took over the call.

"Help arrived but it was too late," Mr brooks added.

Gary Dobson, 47, and David Norris, 46, were jailed Stephen’s for murder, but were the only gang members to be convicted.

Stephen Lawrence. Picture: PA

Mr Brooks revealed in 2018 that he wanted to run for Mayor of London, but his ambitions never materialised.

He adds: "If the leaders we elect can’t control a police service that’s supposed to protect us then we need to elect new leaders."

Read More: Stephen Lawrence’s racist murderer David Norris scarred for life after prison attack

Following the Macpherson report, 70 recommendations were made to the Met Police, designed to show "zero tolerance" for racism in society.

It included measures to transform the attitude of the police towards racism, as well as improve accountability.

Some action was taken after the report, including the introduction of targets for the recruitment, retention and promotion of black police officers.

In 2009, ten years after Sir William Macpherson's report on the failings that helped Stephen Lawrence's racist killers escape justice, the Met said it was no longer institutionally racist.

Read More: No UK police force is institutionally racist says Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police

But a recent report into the culture at the Metropolitan Police exposed widespread abuse, misconduct and a "laddish" culture within the force.

The Casey Review shows widespread coercive behaviour by male officers, misogyny, homophobia and racism.

It also highlights the role of senior officers and the way in which it was easier to "shift the problem” than deal with deeply engrained issues affecting serving officers.

GMP Chief Constable: ‘Institutionally racist doesn’t apply to any UK forces.’

More recently, the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police told LBC that no UK police force is institutionally racist.

Speaking during a call-in on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Chief Constable Stephen Watson said the problem with the phrase was that "it is also being applied by different people in different contexts across the board".

He said it was at risk of becoming "a fluid descriptor" as there was a lack of the "same discipline of interpretation".

"I think it is a little unclear as to what [institutional racism] means but I do think there is a grave danger of almost reaching for a rigid interpretation of a well thought out definition," he said.

"The public will understandably take the view that if you say we’re institutionally this, that or the other, then that means as an organisation we either genuinely don’t care, we genuinely don’t find that behaviours of the sort described are somehow inimitable to our values or at best we’re just too incompetent to sort it out."

Mr Watson continued: "I think it possible that a police force could be institutionally racist but I just don't think that applies to any of the UK police forces."

He went on to say: "I think the phrase has become politicised in certain circles.

"I do think it difficult - it's certainly not a term that I would accept in respect of Greater Manchester Police.

"My sense of course is that institutionally we're against these behaviours, institutionally our values are designed to eradicate these behaviours.

"Institutionally, if somebody is found guilty or behaving in these ways, we root them out and boot them out and we do that really ruthlessly."