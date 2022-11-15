Stephen Lawrence’s racist murderer David Norris scarred for life after prison attack

Killer David Norris was slashed in the face in an attack in prison, it is reported. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

One of the racist killers of black teenager Stephen Lawrence has been scarred for life after being slashed in the face in jail.

David Norris, 46, was reportedly attacked by two other inmates and slashed ‘from his forehead to his chin’.

He had been cornered outside his cell before being set upon with prison “shanks” - knives made from razor blades melted into toothbrushes.

The attack happened at Dartmoor prison just after 8.30am on Sunday, the Sun reports.

He was taken to hospital and is expected to be scarred for life after the attack.

Read more: Man who walked free from court after assaulting girlfriend kills her weeks later in brutal attack

Read more: Met officer allegedly told colleague: ‘why do you wear a top like that if you don’t want me to look at them?’

A police source told the paper: “Norris didn’t stand a chance. He was cut up badly. There was a lot of blood.”

Norris was jailed for life in 2012 for Stephen’s murder. Stephen was stabbed to death at a bus stop in Eltham, South East London in 1993.

Another man, Gary Dobson, was convicted alongside Norris and also jailed for life.

Two other men, Jamie Acourt and his brother Neil were both arrested but neither were convicted.

Charges were dropped against a fifth man, Luke Knight.