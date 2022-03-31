Serving Met PCSO arrested over 'sex act' video on park bench

Met PCSO arrested after 'public sex act' video goes viral. Picture: Twitter

By Megan Hinton

A Met PCSO has been arrested after a video emerged appearing to show an officer performing a sex act on a London park bench while in uniform.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A PCSO was arrested and remains in custody after being detained on suspicion of outraging public decency.

A Met commander said he was "horrified and saddened" by the incident adding the act is "contrary" to everything the force stands for. The footage was viewed by thousands of people after it emerged on social media on Wednesday night.

In the 33-second clip posted to Twitter, a man in uniform can be seen checking over his shoulder whilst sitting on a bench, in his uniform, next to his police cap, before looking at his mobile phone and then carrying out a sex act.

A member of the public who filmed the incident went on to confront the who was seen swiftly leaving the park without speaking.

Read more: Police horses given specialist training so they aren't spooked by 'woke' colourful crossings

Read more: Moment suspected killer laughs at cops and says 'I warned them I was going to murder him'

Kyle Gordon, who is in charge of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: "I know that everyone will be absolutely shocked by this video. I am absolutely horrified and saddened by incidents such as this, as are all decent officers and staff.

"They are contrary to everything we stand for.

"I would like to reassure everyone that we are working as fast as we possibly can to identify the full circumstances of what took place.

"As soon as we became aware of the video just before midnight we acted immediately.

"Officers worked throughout the night and a serving member of police staff was arrested in the early hours of this morning and taken into custody.

"As a criminal investigation is now under way we are limited in what further details we can discuss. However, we will keep the public updated at significant stages of the inquiry."

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is leading this investigation and a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

It is not clear when the incident was filmed or where exactly in London it took place.

Read more: Shocking moment two brothers knifed cops during shopping centre knife rampage

Read more: British jihadist denies membership of ISIS Beatles terror cell in landmark US trial

The incident comes after a string of high-profile incidents of misconduct within the Met Police.

Two officers were recently jailed for sharing images of the bodies of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry.

Whilst an IOPC report uncovered racist, homophobic and misogynistic behaviour by officers based at Charing Cross police station.

The video also comes after Wayne Couzens who was jailed for life for abducting, raping and killing Ms Everard, was charged earlier this month with four charges of indecent exposure said to have taken place just prior or the murder.

A damning report on March 22, revealed the Met police took on 100 new recruits with criminal convictions in the past two years and has major failings in the way it handles corruption.

Two further senior Metropolitan Police officers were dismissed for gross misconduct in January after they "abused their trusted positions" by treating junior members of staff "appallingly".

And the force came under fire for two mishandled strip searches of females including a 15-year-old black school girl whilst on her period.