Serving Met PCSO arrested over 'sex act' video on park bench

31 March 2022, 15:26

Met PCSO arrested after 'public sex act' video goes viral
Met PCSO arrested after 'public sex act' video goes viral. Picture: Twitter

By Megan Hinton

A Met PCSO has been arrested after a video emerged appearing to show an officer performing a sex act on a London park bench while in uniform.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A PCSO was arrested and remains in custody after being detained on suspicion of outraging public decency.

A Met commander said he was "horrified and saddened" by the incident adding the act is "contrary" to everything the force stands for. The footage was viewed by thousands of people after it emerged on social media on Wednesday night.

In the 33-second clip posted to Twitter, a man in uniform can be seen checking over his shoulder whilst sitting on a bench, in his uniform, next to his police cap, before looking at his mobile phone and then carrying out a sex act.

A member of the public who filmed the incident went on to confront the who was seen swiftly leaving the park without speaking.

Read more: Police horses given specialist training so they aren't spooked by 'woke' colourful crossings

Read more: Moment suspected killer laughs at cops and says 'I warned them I was going to murder him'

Kyle Gordon, who is in charge of the Met’s Roads and Transport Policing Command, said: "I know that everyone will be absolutely shocked by this video. I am absolutely horrified and saddened by incidents such as this, as are all decent officers and staff.

"They are contrary to everything we stand for.

"I would like to reassure everyone that we are working as fast as we possibly can to identify the full circumstances of what took place.

"As soon as we became aware of the video just before midnight we acted immediately.

"Officers worked throughout the night and a serving member of police staff was arrested in the early hours of this morning and taken into custody.

"As a criminal investigation is now under way we are limited in what further details we can discuss. However, we will keep the public updated at significant stages of the inquiry."

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is leading this investigation and a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

It is not clear when the incident was filmed or where exactly in London it took place.

Read more: Shocking moment two brothers knifed cops during shopping centre knife rampage

Read more: British jihadist denies membership of ISIS Beatles terror cell in landmark US trial

The incident comes after a string of high-profile incidents of misconduct within the Met Police.

Two officers were recently jailed for sharing images of the bodies of murdered sisters Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry.

Whilst an IOPC report uncovered racist, homophobic and misogynistic behaviour by officers based at Charing Cross police station.

The video also comes after Wayne Couzens who was jailed for life for abducting, raping and killing Ms Everard, was charged earlier this month with four charges of indecent exposure said to have taken place just prior or the murder.

A damning report on March 22, revealed the Met police took on 100 new recruits with criminal convictions in the past two years and has major failings in the way it handles corruption.

Two further senior Metropolitan Police officers were dismissed for gross misconduct in January after they "abused their trusted positions" by treating junior members of staff "appallingly".

And the force came under fire for two mishandled strip searches of females including a 15-year-old black school girl whilst on her period.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Ted Hankey has been charged with sexual assault

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey, 54, charged with sexual assault

mugshot

British jihadist denies membership of ISIS Beatles terror cell in landmark US trial

Horses are getting spooked by the bright colours of the colourful crossings

Police horses undergo training to avoid being spooked by 'woke' colourful crossings

Martin Lewis warned that energy bills could rise to more than £2,500 by October as Britain faces a "catastrophic" cost of living crisis https://bit.ly/3JXR8Wm

'I didn’t think it would be this bad': Martin Lewis warns energy bills could exceed £2,500

Parminder Hunjan (R) and Maninder Hunjan (L) have been found guilty on wounding with intent.

Shocking moment two brothers knifed cops during shopping centre knife rampage

Can Arslan, 52, was filmed by police laughing when he was arrested on suspicion of killing Matthew Boorman

Moment suspected killer laughs at cops and says 'I warned them I was going to murder him'

Energy websites appeared to falter today as customers rushed to submit meter readings.

Energy websites crash as people rush to give meter readings ahead of price hike

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick has shared a tribute to her late husband.

'Tom Parker I f***ing love you': Moving tribute from The Wanted singer's wife Kelsey

Brits set for -5C freeze as snow falls in London

Snow hits London as Arctic blast arrives with temperatures set to plummet to -7C

Footage has emerged of Ukrainian drivers negotiating a heavily mined road. Right, a Ukrainian soldier in a bombed-out building in Kyiv

Nerve shattering moment Ukrainian motorists negotiate heavily mined stretch of road

Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow.

Passengers say they've been 'stranded' at Heathrow after BA IT glitch grounded flights

Anne-Marie Trevelyan said her difficult birth left her "damaged"

Minister reveals three-day ordeal of son's birth after she was denied C-section

David and Victoria Beckham's home was raided while they were at home with their daughter Harper

Beckhams' horror as masked raider breaks into £40m mansion while family were at home

Chris Rock arrives at he Wilbur Theater in Boston for the first of his two sold-out performances, three days after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith slap at first show since Oscars spat

Cerebral Palsy Scotland.

Global’s Make Some Noise grants £2.5million to small charities across the UK

The maternity scandal saw 201 avoidable infant deaths

'Justice is coming for every baby' in maternity scandal of 200 deaths, families vow

Latest News

See more Latest News

A security personnel stands next to the wreckage at the site of a deadly car bomb attack in the port city of Aden, Yemen

Saudi-led Yemen ceasefire begins despite rejection of Houthi rebels
Manson Follower Parole

California governor rejects parole for Manson family member Leslie Van Houten
Zelensky gestures

Zelensky expresses scepticism at Russia’s vow to scale back activity near Kyiv
Koreas Tensions

South Korea in ‘key rocket launch’ – days after North’s ICBM test
Mourners attend the funeral of Avishai Yehezkel, 29, in Bnei Brak, Israel, om Wednesday March 30 2022. Yehezkel was killed by a gunman in a crowded city in central Israel late on Tuesday

Israelis say gunman who killed five was West Bank Palestinian
Oil terminal

Poland to end Russian oil imports as Germany warns over gas supplies
Israel Shooting

Israeli forces arrest five in West Bank over deadly shooting

Poland Russia Ukraine War

Four million refugees have fled Ukraine, says UN agency

Russia Ukraine War

Russia pounds areas near Kyiv and Chernihiv, despite vow to scale back
Kazakhstan Russia Space Station

US astronaut returns in Russian capsule to end record space mission

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr savaged PMQs

Marr: We're supposed to take PMQs seriously but they might as well just hurl custard tarts
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere

The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police