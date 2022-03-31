Shocking moment two brothers knifed cops during shopping centre knife rampage

By Megan Hinton

Shocking bodycam footage shows the moment two knife-wielding brothers launched a terrifying attack on police officers in West Bromwich town centre.

Listen to this article

PC Leon Mittoo and PC James Willetts were carrying out a uniformed patrol in Queens Square Shopping Centre, when they stopped and searched Maninder Hunjan, 26, and Parminder Hunjan, 37.

The brothers were first spotted outside Boots, carrying large black backpacks and wearing thick coats and gloves, which was described as "unusual clothing during a heatwave in mid-July".

After the officers requested the pair stop and talk to them, the brothers launched their violent attack.

Recalling the incident PC Willetts said: "One of the men ran towards me screaming brandishing something and swinging around erratically."

A photo of one of the backpacks and the weapons found inside it. Picture: West Midlands Police

“I was extremely scared, I thought when I was on the floor I knew he’d already cut me once, I’ll be honest I thought I was going to die. I just thought this is it for me now."

The officers told terrified shoppers to get back before eventually detaining the brothers.

"There were loads of people around screaming, we were conscious there were children nearby. Shops had put their shutters down, making sure the people inside were safe. You don’t think about yourself, you’re thinking about everyone else," Officer Willets said.

"We’re glad we stopped them and not someone else, like the security staff. They weren’t wearing the protective equipment we were and they’re lovely people so you wouldn’t want any of them to get hurt."

PC Mittoo sustained a stab wound to his head which required stitches and cuts to his hand while PC Willetts suffered a wound to the back of his head.

Police found a haul of weapons in the pair's back packs including a BB gun, a revolver, a machete, a serrated blade, a hammer and a Bushman’s knife as well as a large quantity of cash and balaclavas.

Parminder Hunjan (R) and Maninder Hunjan (L) have been found guilty on wounding with intent. Picture: West Midlands Police

Speaking about the incident PC Mittoo said: "Luckily we managed to overpower them, but it wasn’t easy and it was extremely frightening for the public as well. There were a lot of people there that day, the shopping centre was packed out.

"Considering the items we found on them, it was a very lucky escape. It was a miracle really that we only got minor injuries."

Police said they considered all possible motives, but "did not find any evidence that this was connected to terrorism".

Parminder Hunjan and Maninder Hunjan were found guilty of wounding with intent, and possession of an imitation firearm at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday.

They previously pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing offensive weapons. They will be sentenced on 9 May.

Injuries to PC James Willetts as captured on body worn video. Picture: West Midlands Police

Speaking after the verdict which took jurors just over five hours to decide on, Chief Superintendent Ian Green, Sandwell police commander, said: "It's your worst nightmare, hearing your officers getting stabbed.

"This doesn’t just impact on them, they are sons, fathers etc, so this has a much wider impact on their families, friends and colleagues. I’m just really thankful they weren’t significantly injured.

"I’m incredibly proud of how brave they’ve been. They ran towards dangers and dealt with people with multiple weapons."

Both officers, who received counselling and support, said they did not consider quitting in wake of the incident.

"If anything it solidifies that you want to stay in the job more, because it shows the dangers that are out there," said PC Willetts.

PC Mittoo added: "Thankfully I get to work with some brilliant people, and West Midlands Police has really supported me through the process. It was a terrible incident but not for one moment have I thought about quitting."