Shocking moment two brothers knifed cops during shopping centre knife rampage

31 March 2022, 12:01

By Megan Hinton

Shocking bodycam footage shows the moment two knife-wielding brothers launched a terrifying attack on police officers in West Bromwich town centre.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

PC Leon Mittoo and PC James Willetts were carrying out a uniformed patrol in Queens Square Shopping Centre, when they stopped and searched Maninder Hunjan, 26, and Parminder Hunjan, 37.

The brothers were first spotted outside Boots, carrying large black backpacks and wearing thick coats and gloves, which was described as "unusual clothing during a heatwave in mid-July".

After the officers requested the pair stop and talk to them, the brothers launched their violent attack.

Recalling the incident PC Willetts said: "One of the men ran towards me screaming brandishing something and swinging around erratically."

Read more: Beckhams' horror as masked raider breaks into £40m mansion while family were at home

Read more: Shocking moment council leader's husband attacks dad in front of daughter

A photo of one of the backpacks and the weapons found inside it
A photo of one of the backpacks and the weapons found inside it. Picture: West Midlands Police

“I was extremely scared, I thought when I was on the floor I knew he’d already cut me once, I’ll be honest I thought I was going to die. I just thought this is it for me now."

The officers told terrified shoppers to get back before eventually detaining the brothers.

"There were loads of people around screaming, we were conscious there were children nearby. Shops had put their shutters down, making sure the people inside were safe. You don’t think about yourself, you’re thinking about everyone else," Officer Willets said.

"We’re glad we stopped them and not someone else, like the security staff. They weren’t wearing the protective equipment we were and they’re lovely people so you wouldn’t want any of them to get hurt."

PC Mittoo sustained a stab wound to his head which required stitches and cuts to his hand while PC Willetts suffered a wound to the back of his head. 

Police found a haul of weapons in the pair's back packs including a BB gun, a revolver, a machete, a serrated blade, a hammer and a Bushman’s knife as well as a large quantity of cash and balaclavas.

Read more: Snow hits London as Arctic blast arrives with temperatures set to plummet to -7C

Read more: 'Tom Parker I f***ing love you': Moving tribute from The Wanted singer's wife Kelsey

Parminder Hunjan (R) and Maninder Hunjan (L) have been found guilty on wounding with intent.
Parminder Hunjan (R) and Maninder Hunjan (L) have been found guilty on wounding with intent. Picture: West Midlands Police

Speaking about the incident PC Mittoo said: "Luckily we managed to overpower them, but it wasn’t easy and it was extremely frightening for the public as well. There were a lot of people there that day, the shopping centre was packed out.

"Considering the items we found on them, it was a very lucky escape. It was a miracle really that we only got minor injuries."

Police said they considered all possible motives, but "did not find any evidence that this was connected to terrorism". 

Parminder Hunjan and Maninder Hunjan were found guilty of wounding with intent, and possession of an imitation firearm at Wolverhampton Crown Court yesterday.

They previously pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing offensive weapons. They will be sentenced on 9 May. 

Read more: Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith slap at first show since Oscars spat

Read more: Minister reveals three-day ordeal of son's birth after she was denied C-section

Injuries to PC James Willetts as captured on body worn video
Injuries to PC James Willetts as captured on body worn video. Picture: West Midlands Police

Speaking after the verdict which took jurors just over five hours to decide on, Chief Superintendent Ian Green, Sandwell police commander, said: "It's your worst nightmare, hearing your officers getting stabbed. 

"This doesn’t just impact on them, they are sons, fathers etc, so this has a much wider impact on their families, friends and colleagues. I’m just really thankful they weren’t significantly injured. 

"I’m incredibly proud of how brave they’ve been. They ran towards dangers and dealt with people with multiple weapons."

Both officers, who received counselling and support, said they did not consider quitting in wake of the incident.

"If anything it solidifies that you want to stay in the job more, because it shows the dangers that are out there," said PC Willetts.

PC Mittoo added: "Thankfully I get to work with some brilliant people, and West Midlands Police has really supported me through the process. It was a terrible incident but not for one moment have I thought about quitting."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

E.ON has blamed Martin Lewis for its website crashing.

Martin Lewis blamed for 'bringing down Britain' as energy sites crash before price hike

Can Arslan, 52, was filmed by police laughing when he was arrested on suspicion of killing Matthew Boorman

Moment suspected killer laughs at cops and says 'I warned them I was going to murder him'

Energy websites appeared to falter today as customers rushed to submit meter readings.

Energy websites crash as people rush to give meter readings ahead of price hike

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick has shared a tribute to her late husband.

'Tom Parker I f***ing love you': Moving tribute from The Wanted singer's wife Kelsey

Brits set for -5C freeze as snow falls in London

Snow hits London as Arctic blast arrives with temperatures set to plummet to -7C

Footage has emerged of Ukrainian drivers negotiating a heavily mined road. Right, a Ukrainian soldier in a bombed-out building in Kyiv

Nerve shattering moment Ukrainian motorists negotiate heavily mined stretch of road

Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow.

Passengers say they've been 'stranded' at Heathrow after BA IT glitch grounded flights

Anne-Marie Trevelyan said her difficult birth left her "damaged"

Minister reveals three-day ordeal of son's birth after she was denied C-section

David and Victoria Beckham's home was raided while they were at home with their daughter Harper

Beckhams' horror as masked raider breaks into £40m mansion while family were at home

Chris Rock arrives at he Wilbur Theater in Boston for the first of his two sold-out performances, three days after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith slap at first show since Oscars spat

Cerebral Palsy Scotland.

Global’s Make Some Noise grants £2.5million to small charities across the UK

The maternity scandal saw 201 avoidable infant deaths

'Justice is coming for every baby' in maternity scandal of 200 deaths, families vow

Will Smith was told to leave but refused, the Academy said

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slapping Chris Rock, organisers say

Putin's forces have devastated Ukraine but it appears morale is running out for some

Putin’s advisers ‘too scared’ to tell him truth about disastrous Ukraine invasion

Bruce Willis is stepping back from acting

Bruce Willis steps back from acting after brain condition 'affects abilities'

Emily Bridges had competed in men's events but would have been allowed in women's races under British guidelines

Female riders 'threatened boycott' if trans cyclist Emily Bridges was allowed to race

Latest News

See more Latest News

A security personnel stands next to the wreckage at the site of a deadly car bomb attack in the port city of Aden, Yemen

Saudi-led Yemen ceasefire begins despite rejection of Houthi rebels
Manson Follower Parole

California governor rejects parole for Manson family member Leslie Van Houten
Zelensky gestures

Zelensky expresses scepticism at Russia’s vow to scale back activity near Kyiv
Koreas Tensions

South Korea in ‘key rocket launch’ – days after North’s ICBM test
Mourners attend the funeral of Avishai Yehezkel, 29, in Bnei Brak, Israel, om Wednesday March 30 2022. Yehezkel was killed by a gunman in a crowded city in central Israel late on Tuesday

Israelis say gunman who killed five was West Bank Palestinian
Oil terminal

Poland to end Russian oil imports as Germany warns over gas supplies
Israel Shooting

Israeli forces arrest five in West Bank over deadly shooting

Poland Russia Ukraine War

Four million refugees have fled Ukraine, says UN agency

Russia Ukraine War

Russia pounds areas near Kyiv and Chernihiv, despite vow to scale back
Kazakhstan Russia Space Station

US astronaut returns in Russian capsule to end record space mission

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr savaged PMQs

Marr: We're supposed to take PMQs seriously but they might as well just hurl custard tarts
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere

The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police