Serving Met Police officer jailed after stealing £80 from wallet handed into police

The met officer has been jailed for 22 months. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been sentenced to 22 months in prison after he was caught stealing money from a wallet handed into police by a member of the public.

PC Mohammad Ghalayini, who was attached to North Area Command Unit, was arrested after a fellow Met employee reported the money missing internally.

Ghalayini was found guilty of theft and perverting the course of justice at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, September 29, with sentencing taking place on Monday, October 31.

He was also ordered to pay £3,000 in costs following his conviction.

The officer has now been suspended from duty. Picture: Alamy

Ghalayini was initially arrested on March 24 following an investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards, before being charged seven months later on October 25.

PC Ghalayini, who has been suspended from duty, will now face internal misconduct proceedings.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, who is responsible for policing in the North Area, which includes Haringey and Enfield, said: “It is bitterly disappointing that an officer has acted in such a deceitful way.

“It is really important that people have more trust in us, but actions like this understandably undermine confidence in the police.

“Across the Met we are working to clear out those who corrupt us and let down the public.”