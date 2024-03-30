Masked man who ‘threatened to blow himself up’ arrested after taking several people hostage in Dutch bar

Several people were taken hostage. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A masked man has been arrested after taking several people hostage inside a bar in the Netherlands.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man entered Café Petticoat, in Ede, earlier this morning threatening to blow himself up, local media reported.

He was reportedly armed with 'weapons and explosives'.

Local police said on X: “The last hostage has just been released. One person has been arrested. We cannot share more information at this time.”

The man has been arrested. Picture: Alamy

Dutch police have urged locals to stay away. Picture: Alamy

Shortly before the masked man was taken in by police, three people were seen crying as they left the building, though police warned the situation was "not over".

Earlier this morning, police evacuated 150 homes near a central square in the town, saying there was a person in the area "who could be a danger to themself or others".

Read More: ‘It feels like 1939’: Europe is not ready for looming war with Putin, Poland's PM warns

Read More: Israeli drone strike ‘hits car carrying UN observers’ near Lebanon border

Police urged locals to stay away from the cafe, telling them: "Do not come and watch."

A man has threatened to blow himself up. Picture: Alamy

Images from the scene in Ede, a rural market town 53 miles south east of Amsterdam, showed police and firefighters on the streets in a cordoned-off area.

The municipality said that all shops in the centre of Ede would remain closed.

The venue had been hosting a party advertised for teens aged '16+' overnight, finishing at 4am, with first reports of a hostage situation emerged at around 6am.