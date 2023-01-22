Breaking News

'Multiple casualties' in shooting at Chinese New Year event near Los Angeles

Multiple people have been hurt. Picture: Getty/TNLA

By Kit Heren

Several people have been hurt in a shooting after a Lunar New Year event near Los Angeles, according to reports.

Police are responding to the incident, which took place in Monterey Park, a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian-American population about eight miles east of Los Angeles.

The shooting took place at about 22:00 local time on Saturday night (6am in the UK), and reports have suggested it may have taken place in a nightclub.

It is unclear how many people have been hurt, and whether or not anyone has died.

The LA Times reported that police internal communications suggested that the attacker had killed some people, but officers have not confirmed this publicly.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered in the park on Saturday afternoon for a festival to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The festival is reportedly one of the largest of its kind in the region.

A local business owner said that people taking refuge from the attack said that the gunman was using a submachine gun, and had multiple rounds of ammunition.

Reports on social media suggest the attacker is still at large, although police have not confirmed this.

Kenneth Mejia, a local elected official in LA, said:"Our hearts go out to those who lost loved ones tonight in our neighboring city, Monterey Park, where a mass shooting just occurred.

"Monterey Park is home to one of the largest Asian communities in Los Angeles County and many were out celebrating the Lunar New Year."