'Our heart is broken Lisa, we love you': Priscilla Presley leads tributes at memorial service for Elvis's only child

22 January 2023, 17:37

Priscilla Presley reads a poem at today's service
Priscilla Presley reads a poem at today's service. Picture: Graceland

By Adam Solomons

Priscilla Presley led her family's tributes to daughter Lisa Marie at Graceland before her burial next to son Benjamin and Elvis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The matriarch, 77, read a poem by Lisa Marie's 14-year-old daughter during a public memorial service today.

It read in part: "She always knew she wouldn't be here too long. Some say a broken heart killed her."

Priscilla added: "Our heart is broken. Lisa we love you."

Elvis' daughter died aged 54 earlier this month after suffering a cardiac arrest at home.

Read more: Lisa Marie Presley to be buried with son Benjamin at Elvis's Graceland estate

Read more: Lisa Marie Presley 'died from second cardiac arrest after family signed DNR order'

Alanis Morissette performs onstage during the memorial service
Alanis Morissette performs onstage during the memorial service. Picture: Getty

Also in attendance were Lisa Marie's actress daughter Riley Keogh, Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson and actor Austin Butler, who played Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's hit film last year.

Fergie said during her own eulogy: "We march forward in support of you."

She added: "Sissie, this is for you with affection. My late mother-in-law [the Queen] used to say that nothing can be said, can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments, because grief is the price we pay for love, and how right she was.

Lisa Marie Presley is pictured a few days before her death aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley is pictured a few days before her death aged 54. Picture: Getty

“Today we talk about Lisa Marie. We look at Priscilla, as a mother to Lisa Marie. We look to Lisa Marie and say you lost a son. Mothers losing children, there are no words for it.

“So, today we talk about action and action is the way we can go forward, we can light the flame, so for Riley, Harper and Finley, and for the entire family, we march forward in support of you, all of us are with you and we will help you as best we can.

"If you just put out your hand, we will be there.”

Sarah Ferguson speaks at the funeral
Sarah Ferguson speaks at the funeral. Picture: Graceland

Keogh was too emotional to go on stage, so her husband Ben Smith-Petersen read a message she had prepared.

Keogh, 33, remembered how her mother used to listen to Aretha Franklin while driving her to school.

She also wrote: "Thank you for showing me that love is the only thing that matters in this world.

"Thank you for trying so hard for all of us."

Elvis Presley and Priscilla with baby Lisa Marie
Elvis Presley and Priscilla with baby Lisa Marie. Picture: Getty

Hundreds of people queued overnight for entry to the Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee in the run-up to this morning's memorial service.

Lisa Marie's sudden death "shocked and devastated" the Presley family, they said earlier this month.

A family statement read: "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie.

"They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

