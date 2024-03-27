Woman, 70, 'scared to leave her house' after being sexually assaulted in 'terrifying attack' near park

The woman was walking near to Colquhoun Park, near Station Road, when she was approached by a man. Picture: Google Images

By Flaminia Luck

A 70-year-old woman has been left "scared to leave her house" after being sexually assaulted near a park in a small town near Glasgow.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The woman was approached by a man as she was walking near Colquhoun Park, near Station Road, Bearsted, at around 5.15pm on Friday, 22 March.

Then man pushed her to the ground then assaulted and sexually assaulted her.

Police Scotland said the woman did not require hospital treatment but has been left "extremely distressed" by the attack.

The man was last seen walking on Conon Avenue, heading in the direction of Kinfauns Drive, Drumchapel. Picture: Google Images

The force said the man responsible is white, around 5ft 8ins, aged between 30-40 years of age and of stocky build with shaven or bald head and facial stubble.

He was wearing black clothes with his hood up and was last seen walking on Conan Avenue, heading in the direction of Kinfauns Drive, Drumchapel.

Officers are appealing to the public to help find the attacker and have urged anyone with any information to come forward.

Detective Inspector Daniel Clark said: "A team of officers are continuing to carry out extensive inquiries into this terrifying attack which has left this woman extremely upset and scared to leave her house.

“While we understand that this type of crime causes concern, the local community have been keen to help our investigation and I would like to reassure them that we are completely focused on tracing the man responsible as soon as possible.

Read more: Failed by social services: Baby murdered by parents should have been 'one of the most protected', damning review finds

“I cannot stress enough the crucial role that the public can play in assisting us. This is a very busy area.

"I urge anyone who was in local area in Bearsden into the Drumchapel area on Friday afternoon to cast their mind back and think about whether you seen a man acting suspiciously or matching the description given.

"If you did, it is vital we speak to you. I would also urge anyone with dashcam or personal footage to check it in case it holds anything relevant."

The force said uniformed officers are continuing to carry out extra patrols to provide public reassurance to the local community.