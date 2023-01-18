Shakira 'worked out ex Gerard Pique was cheating on her after discovering jar of jam in her fridge'

18 January 2023, 21:13

Shakira allegedly discovered her ex Gerard Piqué cheating after 'finding jam in the fridge'
Shakira allegedly discovered her ex Gerard Piqué cheating after 'finding jam in the fridge'. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Shakira found out her ex, Gerard Pique, was allegedly having an affair after discovering a clue hidden in their fridge, it has emerged.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 45-year-old left the footballer last summer after 11 years together after she found a jar of strawberry jam in her fridge had been eaten while she was away.

She returned home from a period of travelling when she noticed jam - which she knew the rest of her family disliked - had been eaten, according to ShowNews Today.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer appeared to allude to the incident in the music video for her song Te Felicito, featuring a clip of her collaborator Rauw Alejandro's head inside an open fridge.

When asked on This Morning what she was looking for in the fridge, Shakira replied: “To find the truth!”

Shakira and Pique were together for 11 years
Shakira and Pique were together for 11 years. Picture: Alamy

The star appeared to hit out at Pique and his new girlfriend in her latest song - Bzrp Music Sessions 53 - saying: "I’m worth two 22s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

She also says: "You left my mother-in-law as my neighbour, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury..."

The track has accumulated over 145 million views and over 8 million likes on YouTube.

Shakira and Pique share two sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven.

In a joint statement, the pair said in November: "We have signed a custody agreement.

"Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."

