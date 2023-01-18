Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Shakira 'worked out ex Gerard Pique was cheating on her after discovering jar of jam in her fridge'
18 January 2023, 21:13
Shakira found out her ex, Gerard Pique, was allegedly having an affair after discovering a clue hidden in their fridge, it has emerged.
The 45-year-old left the footballer last summer after 11 years together after she found a jar of strawberry jam in her fridge had been eaten while she was away.
She returned home from a period of travelling when she noticed jam - which she knew the rest of her family disliked - had been eaten, according to ShowNews Today.
The Hips Don’t Lie singer appeared to allude to the incident in the music video for her song Te Felicito, featuring a clip of her collaborator Rauw Alejandro's head inside an open fridge.
When asked on This Morning what she was looking for in the fridge, Shakira replied: “To find the truth!”
The star appeared to hit out at Pique and his new girlfriend in her latest song - Bzrp Music Sessions 53 - saying: "I’m worth two 22s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."
She also says: "You left my mother-in-law as my neighbour, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury..."
The track has accumulated over 145 million views and over 8 million likes on YouTube.
Shakira and Pique share two sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven.
In a joint statement, the pair said in November: "We have signed a custody agreement.
"Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."