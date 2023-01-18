Shakira 'worked out ex Gerard Pique was cheating on her after discovering jar of jam in her fridge'

Shakira allegedly discovered her ex Gerard Piqué cheating after 'finding jam in the fridge'. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Shakira found out her ex, Gerard Pique, was allegedly having an affair after discovering a clue hidden in their fridge, it has emerged.

The 45-year-old left the footballer last summer after 11 years together after she found a jar of strawberry jam in her fridge had been eaten while she was away.

She returned home from a period of travelling when she noticed jam - which she knew the rest of her family disliked - had been eaten, according to ShowNews Today.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer appeared to allude to the incident in the music video for her song Te Felicito, featuring a clip of her collaborator Rauw Alejandro's head inside an open fridge.

When asked on This Morning what she was looking for in the fridge, Shakira replied: “To find the truth!”

Shakira and Pique were together for 11 years. Picture: Alamy

The star appeared to hit out at Pique and his new girlfriend in her latest song - Bzrp Music Sessions 53 - saying: "I’m worth two 22s. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

She also says: "You left my mother-in-law as my neighbour, with the press at the door and the debt in the Treasury..."

The track has accumulated over 145 million views and over 8 million likes on YouTube.

Shakira and Pique share two sons Milan, nine, and Sasha, seven.

In a joint statement, the pair said in November: "We have signed a custody agreement.

"Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."