Shameless star Tina Malone, 61, tells of ‘heartbreak’ after husband Paul Chase, 42, dies

Tina and Paul pictured at an award do in 2013. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Actress Tina Malone has told of her heartbreak after the death of her husband Paul Chase.

Tina, known for roles in Shameless and Brookside, shared the news yesterday, writing online: “It’s with total heartbreak I write this. My husband Paul Chase Malone passed away this morning. We are totally devastated.”

His cause of death has not been revealed.

Tina married Paul in 2010 and they had a daughter, Flame, in 2013.

The couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in 2023.

It’s with total heartbreak I write this my husband Paul chase Malone passed away this morning we are totally devastated — Tina Malone (@TinaMalone23) March 13, 2024

The couple were married for 9 years before a brief separation in 2019 - reuniting just a few months later in February 2020.

The actress said at the time that their love ‘never went away’.

She told Closer magazine: “The love never went away, we're working on things now, our problems were compounded by depression but I learned that in tough times you have to pull together and not apart.

“We were either arguing, bickering or not talking at all, I'd end up putting Flame to bed and falling asleep next to her.

“Paul and I had always had a great sex life but were barely touching each other. At one point, we didn't have sex for five months.”

“Even in times when I've loathed him, and we all have that in relationships, in the worst of times - never ever has he not turned me on. We've always had that attraction.”

After news of the death, fans sent warm wishes to her online.

One fan wrote: "Sorry to hear this. Sending my love and deepest condolences."

Another said: "So sorry for yours and your families loss. Sending strength at this difficult time," while one fan commented: "So sorry to hear this Tina sending my love to you and your family."