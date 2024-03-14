Prince Harry to attend Diana memorial event - but only via virtual appearance and only after William has left

14 March 2024, 07:34 | Updated: 14 March 2024, 07:47

Prince William and Harry will both make appearances at the memorial event.
By Jenny Medlicott

Both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex will take part in a ceremony paying tribute to their late mother at the Diana Legacy Award.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex are set to make a joint appearance at a memorial event for Princess Diana on Thursday but will steer clear of each other - despite the fact Harry will only appear virtually.

William and Harry are both set to address attendees of the Diana Legacy Award event at the Science Museum in London this evening.

However, there will be no overlap between the brothers’ involvement in the event, as Harry, who lives in California, will join virtually after his brother has left the ceremony.

Prince William is expected to give a speech in person at the event to mark the charity's 25th anniversary and present awards to 20 recipients.

Harry will join a video call with the winners, which has been scheduled to start after his brother has left the ceremony, according to reports.

The brothers’ seeming attempt to avoid one another has been described as further evidence of the pair’s fraught relationship.

Read more: Harry and Meghan break silence on Kate's Mother's Day photo row

Read more: Top US media organisation to review all Kensington Place photos as insiders say Kate will be back by Easter

Harry is expected to join after William has left the ceremony.
The brothers will both appear at the event.
The Diana Award was set up to promote the princess's belief that young people have the power to change the world for the better.

Dr Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award, told The Times: "It's a privilege to have the support of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex - particularly as we mark our 25th anniversary year."

A spokesman for the award told the Telegraph that that Harry will be a "key part" of the celebration.

"He is scheduled to speak with the award recipients, virtually, on the evening of the awards to celebrate their accomplishments," he said.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “The Prince [of Wales] will meet key staff and supporters of the Diana Award, before joining the ceremony where he will hear about the recipients' work, make a short speech and present Legacy Awards to this year's winners.”

It comes after the Princess of Wales edited a photo that sparked an explosion of conspiracy theories.
William will attend the event alone while the Princess of Wales continues to recover at home from abdominal surgery.

It comes after Kate faced a storm of speculation earlier this week after editing a photo released by Kensington Palace to mark Mother’s Day.

She admitted that she personally edited the family photo and issued an apology.

The picture sparked an explosion of conspiracy theories, with people trying to establish to what extent the picture had been edited.

Six of the world's leading picture agencies including the Press Association pulled the photo from their wires and libraries amid concern that the 'source has manipulated the image'.

