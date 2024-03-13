‘Totally devastated & heartbroken’: Shameless star Tina Malone reveals death of her husband Paul Chase

Paul Chase, Tina Malone's husband, has died aged 42. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Shameless star Tina Malone has announced the death of her husband, Paul Chase.

Ms Malone, 61, said she is "totally devastated and heartbroken" after confirming he passed away this morning.

"It’s with total heartbreak I write this my husband Paul chase Malone passed away this morning we are totally devastated," she wrote on social media.

Actress Tina Malone and husband Paul Chase. Picture: Getty

Fans have commented below Ms Malone's post, sending their condolences to the actress.

"So sorry to hear this Tina sending my love to you and your family," one fan said.

"I’m so so sorry, Tina. I’m so sorry for your loss. I was in the army with Paul, top man," another said.

"Tina I am so sorry to hear this, sending you all my love and condolences," a third fan added.

The couple were open about the fact they had problems in their relationship but in 2020, Ms Malone revealed they were "back on track".

Ms Malone announced the news on X today. Picture: Getty

She told Closer at the time: "The love never went away, we're working on things now, our problems were compounded by depression but I learned that in tough times you have to pull together and not apart."