Heartwarming moment Shane MacGowan’s family dance to rendition of ‘Fairytale of New York’ at star’s funeral

8 December 2023, 20:06 | Updated: 8 December 2023, 20:10

Shane MacGowan's loved ones got up to dance during the Pogues star's funeral service.
Shane MacGowan's loved ones got up to dance during the Pogues star's funeral service. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

This is the unforgettable moment Shane MacGowan’s family take to the church aisles as they dance to a rendition of Fairytale of New York.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shane MacGowan, who found fame as the lead singer of London-Irish punk/folk band The Pogues, died last week.

Mourners gathered from all across the world to pay their tributes to the songwriter on Friday.

Several famous faces paid their respects to the beloved singer, including Johnny Depp, Bono and Bob Geldof, and thousands line the streets to pay tribute to The Pogues singer.

Footage captured from the funeral service on Friday evening shows the heartwarming moment Shane MacGowan’s family members take to the church aisles to dance to Glen Hansard and Lisa O’Neill's striking rendition of Fairytale of New York.

The mourners join hand in hand as they pay tribute to MacGowan to the tune of his most legendary hit.

Fans were quick to pour in with words of admiration for the rendition of the festive hit, as one wrote online: “If I ever have a funeral, I want it to be just like this. Dancing, not crying. Or dancing with crying.”

Nick Cave also gave a performance of ‘A Rainy Night in Soho’ during the Friday service.

Another added: “What a beautiful scene, can't help but get overcome with so many different yet wonderful emotions.”

Depp delivered a prayer at the funeral, while a recording from Bono, who was unable to attend, was played.

As many as 30,000 mourners are believed to have taken to the streets to celebrate his life.

Warning: Contains strong language

Johnny Depp arrives for the funeral of Shane MacGowan at Saint Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary
Johnny Depp arrives for the funeral of Shane MacGowan at Saint Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary. Picture: Alamy

His procession travelled by horse-drawn carriage from South Lotts Road in Dublin's southside earlier on Friday, down Pearse Street and onto Westland Row.

Among those who turned out to pay their respects is Aidan Grimes, 60, who described MacGowan as an icon.

He said: "I remember the first time I saw The Pogues in the Hammersmith Odeon in 1985. It is imprinted in my mind forever, just the madness and mayhem, the raucous nature of his singing and the music they were playing.

"Through the years he evolved into a great poet and he will be sadly missed.

The singer died last week aged 65
The singer died last week aged 65. Picture: Alamy
Shane died after a prolongued battle with health issues including a brain condition
Shane died after a prolongued battle with health issues including a brain condition. Picture: Alamy

"I met him in Dublin about 15 years ago and he was a very charming, nice, friendly man. He talked about music and his time in London.

"I thought it was important to pay my respects. He was an icon of Dublin, just like Brendan Behan, Luke Kelly. His music will be listened to in 100 years' time."

Hundreds lined the streets as the procession got under way
Hundreds lined the streets as the procession got under way. Picture: Alamy

Kevin Sexton from Co Fermanagh said MacGowan opened doors for Irish people living in England.

"He made Irish people proud to be Irish at a time in London when it was a very difficult time to be Irish.

"The Troubles were in full tilt. A lot of terrible things happened.

A huge crowd gathers around the funeral cortege
A huge crowd gathers around the funeral cortege. Picture: Alamy

"Shane MacGowan opened doors. He introduced Irish culture and his own unique writing ability and voice and style that opened up a mix of Irish music plus rock plus punk, his whole unique persona transformed into song that enlightened the world."

Read more: Jon Rahm becomes world's highest paid sportsman after joining Saudi-backed LIV golf league in £450m deal

Read more: Prince Harry's libel case over article about his security arrangements must go to trial, judge rules

The Pogues fans line the streets to say goodbye to Shane
The Pogues fans line the streets to say goodbye to Shane. Picture: Alamy

Darragh McColgan from Dublin said MacGowan was a genius.

He added: "To me he was all about culture, the energy of it, it was representative to me of what being Irish is.

"It will be a day we knew was coming but it won't be easy to deal with because of what a big impact he was."

Fans turn out to pay their respects
Fans turn out to pay their respects. Picture: Alamy

MacGowan's public funeral mass, which was livestreamed, took place at St Mary's of the Rosary Church in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, at 3.30pm.

Tribute: Fan John Farrell
Tribute: Fan John Farrell. Picture: Alamy

Father Pat Gilbert told RTE that the funeral would celebrate the spiritual side of MacGowan.

He said: "It's a side of him that's not known but it's a side of him we must celebrate. It's a side that was important to him in the context of his living of his life.

"We will have the rite of reception, we'll have mass and we'll have the rite of final accommodation interspersed with pieces of his music which will be performed by some of his friends.

"I think that's the right thing to do, that's the way to celebrate the man, the faith, the music and the lyric.

"It's the way to celebrate and remember the husband, the brother, the son and the brother-in-law."

Following the funeral mass, the public will also have the opportunity to pay their respects as the funeral cortege moves through Nenagh town centre from Church Road to Market Cross.

A private cremation will follow.

MacGowan was born to Irish parents in 1957 in Pembury, Kent, and he soon moved to rural Tipperary where he was immersed in a culture of ceili bands and showbands.

The Pogues frontman, best known for the hit festive song Fairytale Of New York, died "peacefully" at 3am on November 30 with his wife and family by his side, a statement from his relatives said.

He was due to celebrate his 66th birthday on Christmas Day.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip

US vetoes UN resolution demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Six teenagers were convicted for their roles in the teacher's death.

Six teenagers convicted in connection with beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty in 2020

A rare white alligator

Extremely rare white alligator born at Florida reptile park

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Appeals court upholds gag order on Trump but narrows restrictions on his speech

France Teacher Beheaded Trial

Six French teenagers convicted over Islamic extremist’s killing of teacher

Passengers were stuck on the Elizabeth line for nearly five hours yesterday

Network Rail chief admits 'service has gone backwards' after 'painful experience' being stuck on west London train

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip

Israeli troops round up Palestinian men as UN warns aid operation ‘in tatters’

Cop28 flag

UN climate chief says ‘it’s go time’ to save planet as Cop28 talks ramp up

Starmer was heckled by protesters in Glasgow

Two charged after Keir Starmer heckled by Gaza protesters who claim Labour leader backs 'genocide'

Adele has revealed the reason why she won't move back to the UK.

Adele reveals reason why she won’t be moving back to the UK - despite missing London

Antonio Guterres

Gaza is at breaking point, UN chief warns

Gerard Depardieu

French actor Gerard Depardieu under scrutiny over remarks in new documentary

Bercow is a staunch critic of his former party

Ex-Commons speaker John Bercow brands Tories an 'absurd clapped-out spectacle of a non-government'

Brint Davy was called 'delusional'

Outrage as 'delusional' man, 41, gets parents to pay his rent from their pension and refuses to get job that's 'beneath him'
Kate was joined by William, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Kate joined by Prince William and the children at her annual Christmas carol service in Westminster Abbey

Pope Francis prayed at a statue of Mary near the Spanish Steps in Rome

Pope Francis makes first public appearances since becoming ill with bronchitis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Heavy rain is on the way

Heavy rain and strong winds to batter Britain as Met Office issues weather warnings across country
Alex Scott laughed off the comments made by Joey Barton.

Alex Scott breaks silence on Joey Barton after ex-Premier League star’s tirade about female pundits
France Notre Dame

Macron visits Notre Dame, marking one-year until reopening after 2019 fire

Colour photograph of a portrait of Mao Zedong and the Chinese flag

Menu signed by Mao Zedong auctioned for a quarter of a million dollars

Omid Scobie has said the Dutch publisher of his book was sent an 'early copy' to get a head start on his translation efforts.

Omid Scobie admits 'uncleared text' of Endgame was sent to Dutch publishers who left in names in Royal 'racism' storm
Johnny Depp is among those to celebrate Shane MacGowan's life at his funeral

Johnny Depp, Bono and Bob Geldof among those to bid farewell to Shane MacGowan at singer's funeral
Alice Wood told officers to 'just shoot her' during her arrest, a court has heard.

Woman, 23, cried ‘just shoot me in the head’ during arrest after ‘killing boyfriend with car’ in party row, court hears
Denmark Vestager EU

Danish EU commissioner pulls out of race for top job at European Investment Bank

YE Top Photos Latin America & Caribbean 2023

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the first to gross more than one billion dollars

Aldi and Poundland are among the stores closing over Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Boxing Day 2023: Full list of shops staying closed over the festive period - including Aldi, Poundland and Home Bargains

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's libel case over an article about his security arrangements will go to trial

Prince Harry's libel case over article about his security arrangements must go to trial, judge rules
Queen Camilla is said to back her ex husband's new relationship with Anne Robinson

Camilla 'backs ex Andrew Parker Bowles' new relationship with Anne Robinson and even jokes about double dates'
The Princess of Wales will host a Christmas carol service

Kate to host Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, as new photo released of Princess of Wales

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit