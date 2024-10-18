Rapist who drugged and stabbed wife to death before hiding her body in loft jailed for life

Shane Simmonds, 39, has been jailed for life . Picture: MPS

By Flaminia Luck

A rapist has been sentenced to life imprisonment for drugging and murdering his wife - before hiding her body in the loft.

Shane Simmonds, 39, walked into a police station in south London on January 3 and confessed he had killed his wife at their home.

Police said he drugged 32-year-old Tia Simmonds with sleeping tablets before attacking her with a kitchen knife in their bed on New Year's Day.

Officers found her body stashed in the converted attic covered with clothing at their home on Parbury Road, Forest Hill.

Investigators found evidence Simmonds bought cleaning products and new bedding "in an attempt to hide his crime".

On Monday, Simmonds pleaded guilty to her murder at the Old Bailey. He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 32 years for murder on Thursday.

He was also sentenced after admitting two counts of rape of a different woman.

'Very disturbing case'

His lawyer Jonathan Higgs KC said: "It's a very disturbing case and one that remains in terms of his motivation very largely unexplained."

Previously, Simmonds had admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility which was not accepted by the prosecution.

He had also admitted two counts of rape in relation to a separate female, who cannot be identified for legal reasons.

He was sentenced to life at the Old Bailey. Picture: Getty

'Callous and brutal'

Detective Superintendent Matt Webb, said: “This was a callous and brutal murder which, due to Simmonds’ actions, was clearly premeditated.

"He drugged his wife before attacking her with a knife; there was no opportunity for her to defend herself.“

He then left the home and was seen buying cleaning products and replacement bedding in an attempt to hide his crime.

“The overwhelming evidence against him, and his own confession back in January, left Simmonds with no other option but to plead guilty.

"He faces a lengthy prison sentence but the impact of his actions that day will last a lifetime for Tia’s family and friends.”