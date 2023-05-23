‘Go to hell, Shell, and don't you come back no more’: Eco-activists storm Shell annual shareholder meeting

23 May 2023, 14:36 | Updated: 23 May 2023, 14:38

Masses of protesters stormed Shell's shareholder meeting in London today.
Masses of protesters stormed Shell's shareholder meeting in London today. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Climate protesters stormed Shell’s annual shareholder meeting in London today as security had to step in to shield the company CEO.

Protesters disrupted Shell’s annual meeting at the Excel Centre in east London today, as they interrupted chairman Sir Andrew Mackenzie as he took the stage.

The first activist interrupted by saying: "Welcome to Shell, complicit in the destruction of people’s homes, livelihoods and lives. Welcome to hell.”

A choir of activists shortly after burst into song to the tune of Hit the Road Jack, as they sang: “Go to hell Shell, and don't you come back no more."

This was followed by activists who broke out into chants of “Shut down Shell”.

Security eventually had to step in to prevent a protester reaching chairman Sir Andrew Mackenzie and other board members on stage.

The company faced a shareholder vote to set carbon emission reduction targets for 2030, but the company asked shareholders to vote against the climate resolution.

Protesters were carried out of the meeting by security.
Protesters were carried out of the meeting by security. Picture: Alamy
Security escorted a number of protesters out.
Security escorted a number of protesters out. Picture: Alamy

It comes after a string of climate activism from groups such as Just Stop Oil in recent months, who are calling on the government and energy companies to take action on the climate crisis.

Activists also gathered outside the event beforehand, with many holding signs that displayed messages such as "Welcome to hell" and "Your greed is killing humanity".

Christian Climate Action, a branch of Extinction Rebellion; Catholic protest group Laudato Si' Movement; and Quakers for Climate Justice were among the eco groups to gather outside the investor event.

Shell’s chairman has come under increasing pressure from some investors to cut the company’s greenhouse gas emissions recently.

Protesters were able to attend the meeting because of activist shareholding, which refers to when climate protesters buy shares in energy companies such as Shell so they can put pressure on management.

Extinction Rebellion gathered outside Blackrock the same day, as it's one of Shell's biggest shareholders.
Extinction Rebellion gathered outside Blackrock the same day, as it's one of Shell's biggest shareholders. Picture: Alamy

In February, Shell reported its highest profits in its 115-year history, as it made $39.9bn, which was double on its previous year total.

Energy companies have been criticised over the last year for their significant rise in profits while the energy crisis continues to impact everyday individuals and families.

The Shell company meeting was delayed by over an hour because of the interruption from protesters.

Security carried activists out of the meeting, gripping some by their arms and legs, as they tried to get the conference back on track. But as they removed one group of protesters, another started up.

Sir Andrew could be heard saying “We want to have a civilised debate”, as activists were removed from the building.

But other shareholders could be heard shouting “Shut up” and “get a job” in frustration.

A spokesman for Shell said the company respects people’s right to express their point of view, but only when they show they are interested in constructive engagement.

The investors are expected to vote on pay packages for 2022.

