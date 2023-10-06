'Horrific behaviour!': Shocking moment driver beats rush hour by driving on pavement opposite to traffic

6 October 2023, 18:26

The shocking incident happened in Dulwich, south east London
The shocking incident happened in Dulwich, south east London. Picture: @DWSchoolStreet/Twitter
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

This is the shocking moment a driver managed to avoid rush hour by driving along the pavement in the opposite direction to moving traffic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A grey Suzuki was filmed driving along the pavement in Dulwich, south east London, during the school run this week.

The video was posted on Twitter by the Dulwich Wood School Street account, which aims to raise awareness about dangerous drivers for parents in the area.

"This every morning. I guess we shouldn’t grumble," the post read.

"I’ve heard there’s a #WarOnMotorists.

"Traffic jams, dangerous driving, idling engines and air pollution is the status quo. A few people are fighting to keep this for some reason."

Read More: Moment Lidl worker who ‘plotted attack at school' is shot by police at home where he 'assembled bomb and gun stash’

Read More: Shocking moment Ryder Cup grandstand goes up in flames just days after golf clash

People were horrified to see the footage, with one user commenting: “Horrific selfish behaviour."

Another added: “This beggars belief.”

The Metropolitan Police has been approached for comment.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Parisian bedbug crisis is prompting overseas countries to swiftly implement preventive measures.

French government hold emergency meeting as bedbug infestation fears spread to Algeria

Rishi Sunak speaking to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Rishi Sunak wants to be the 'change candidate' - but will voters buy it?

Funeral Home Improper Body Storage

Police find 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation

"I also believe in the right to protest, and in the power of protest to bring change", Dale Vince said

Just Stop Oil donor ‘no longer funding’ environmental activist group and says protests ‘just feed new Tory culture war’

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick

Politicians should have the right to change direction, says Rishi Sunak as he defends decision to scrap HS2 north

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak speaks exclusively to LBC

Rishi Sunak blames EU law for stopping 100,000 new homes being built in UK

Exclusive
Rishi Sunak said he was 'looking to the future' despite criticism from his predecessors

'I won't chase short-term headlines,' Rishi Sunak tells LBC, amid HS2 row with former Tory leaders

Cathy Ferguson has died aged 84

Sir Alex Ferguson's wife Cathy dies aged 84: Tributes to the 'one person Man United legend never answered back to'

The closures are part of its "consolidation programme", according to Boots.

Boots will shut stores this weekend before 300 locations close for good - is your local pharmacy on the list?

France Libya Sarkozy

Charges filed against ex-French president Sarkozy in case linked to Libya

Kharkiv was bombed by Russia early on Friday morning

Ukrainian boy, 10, wearing Spiderman pyjamas, killed alongside grandma in Russian missile attack on Kharkiv

Hakan Fidan

Turkish planes hit targets in Syria as US forces shoot down drone

Rishi Sunak refused to back Suella Braverman over her migrant ‘hurricane’ comments

Rishi Sunak refuses to back Suella Braverman after she warned there was a ‘hurricane’ of migrants coming to Britain

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West 'instructs wife Bianca Censori to never speak again' as rapper sets 'strict rules for her to obey'

Seditious kids' books

Hong Kong man jailed for importing ‘seditious’ children’s books

The top 40 fish and chip shops in the country has been revealed.

UK’s best 40 fish and chip shops revealed - does your local chippy make the list?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Missile strike in Kharkiv

Boy and grandmother killed and dozens hurt as Russian rocket strikes Kharkiv

Gavin Plumb appeared in court on Friday

Thirty five-stone security guard contacted US hitman in 'plot to kidnap and murder Holly Willoughby', court hears
Waitrose is no longer the most expensive supermarket in the UK, Which? analysis has found

'Entirely false and insulting': Row breaks out after Waitrose unseated as most expensive supermarket in UK
Narges Mohammadi

Jailed women’s rights campaigner Narges Mohammadi is awarded Nobel Peace Prize

This weekend will be wet for some

'Danger to life' warning for Brits as heavy rain set to drench parts of the UK in washout weekend
Syria

Funerals held in Syria for dozens of victims of attack on military ceremony

Rebecca Loos has broken her silence

Rebecca Loos breaks silence after David and Victoria Beckham address controversy surrounding alleged affair
Israel Museum

American tourist arrested after attacking Roman statues in Jerusalem museum

A man has been charged over an alleged plot to kidnap Holly Willoughby

This Morning stars and ITV send their support as man, 36, charged over Holly Willoughby ‘murder and kidnap’ plot
Keir Starmer and new Labour MP Michael Shanks

Triumphant Keir Starmer says Labour "blew the doors off" as he celebrates Scottish by-election win

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate celebrates during game of wheelchair rugby bur was "worried about her finger"

Kate suffers another hand injury weeks after damaging her fingers in trampoline accident

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is reportedly going to help him pay for repairs to the royal lodge

Fergie 'to bankroll Prince Andrew’s efforts to stay in Royal Lodge'

The King 'privately believes' his younger brother's stay won't be 'long-term', it has been claimed.

Prince Andrew has no ‘chance’ of remaining in Royal Lodge long-term despite claims he was granted ‘indefinite’ stay

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty caller on facial recognition.

This caller lacks 'trust' in the government's handling of the AI facial recognition debate

James O'Brien on the challenge HS2 scrappage poses to Labour.

‘How much can Rishi Sunak knock down before Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister?, asks James O’Brien
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: England's crippling housing crisis is a widespread problem - but still Rishi Sunak remains silent
'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech

'Absolutely nothing': Caller criticises Rishi Sunak for not mentioning housing and social care in his speech
Shelagh condemns PM's comments on 'dignity' of the elderly.

'He painted a picture of a Britain that the Conservatives meant to build...': Shelagh Fogarty condemns PM's suggestion that elderly have 'dignity'
James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak is like an 'incontinent cat': James O'Brien slams Tories ahead of PM's Party Conference speech
Shelagh Fogarty on Jenrick

'We're full aren't we?': Shelagh questions Robert Jenrick's motive behind encouraging Brits to increase birth rate
Caller believes that the MP's comments are her "pandering to white audience".

Kemi Badenoch is ‘pandering to a largely white audience’, says this caller after the Business Secretary’s comments
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Could the Conservatives pull off a miracle and win another general election?

Shelagh talks to caller Serena

Caller admits to Shelagh Fogarty she felt 'inadequate' for claiming benefits while caring for her disabled son

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit