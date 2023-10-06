'Horrific behaviour!': Shocking moment driver beats rush hour by driving on pavement opposite to traffic

The shocking incident happened in Dulwich, south east London. Picture: @DWSchoolStreet/Twitter

By Kieran Kelly

This is the shocking moment a driver managed to avoid rush hour by driving along the pavement in the opposite direction to moving traffic.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A grey Suzuki was filmed driving along the pavement in Dulwich, south east London, during the school run this week.

The video was posted on Twitter by the Dulwich Wood School Street account, which aims to raise awareness about dangerous drivers for parents in the area.

"This every morning. I guess we shouldn’t grumble," the post read.

👇This every morning. I guess we shouldn’t grumble…



I’ve heard there’s a #WarOnMotorists. Traffic jams, dangerous driving, idling engines and air pollution is the status quo.

🥊A few people are fighting to keep this for some reason.



@mcash #AirPollution #SchoolStreet pic.twitter.com/vQPL3Gri74 — Dulwich Wood School Street (@DWSchoolStreet) October 3, 2023

"I’ve heard there’s a #WarOnMotorists.

"Traffic jams, dangerous driving, idling engines and air pollution is the status quo. A few people are fighting to keep this for some reason."

Read More: Moment Lidl worker who ‘plotted attack at school' is shot by police at home where he 'assembled bomb and gun stash’

Read More: Shocking moment Ryder Cup grandstand goes up in flames just days after golf clash

People were horrified to see the footage, with one user commenting: “Horrific selfish behaviour."

Another added: “This beggars belief.”

The Metropolitan Police has been approached for comment.