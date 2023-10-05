Shocking moment Ryder Cup grandstand goes up in flames just days after golf clash

An investigation is under way after a fire broke out at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

A fire broke out at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club near Rome, Italy, on Thursday - just days after the venue staged the Ryder Cup.

Footage shared online showed the blaze as smoke billowed from one of the buildings at the course.

A Ryder Cup Europe spokesperson confirmed that a temporary hospitality structure had caught fire but nobody was injured.

Five teams of firefighters arrived at the scene to tackle the blaze while authorities asked local residents to keep their windows closed following the incident, according to Golfweek.

It comes after thousands attended last weekend to watch Europe regain the Ryder Cup as a team captained by Luke Donald claimed a 16.5-11.5 victory over Zach Johnson's United States.

"A fire was reported in one of the temporary hospitality structures to the right of the first fairway at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club earlier this afternoon," a spokesperson said.

"Local fire crews were called to the scene at 17.07 local time and quickly brought the blaze under control.

"Nobody was injured in the incident and the fire did not spread beyond the hospitality structure. There was no damage to the golf course or any other structure.

"The cause of the fire is currently being investigated."