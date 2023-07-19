Moment furious motorist throws punch and kicks at Just Stop Oil protester in London street

19 July 2023, 10:20 | Updated: 19 July 2023, 10:52

Motorist seen assaulting Just Stop Oil protester

By Asher McShane

This is the moment a furious motorist lashed out with his fists and swung a kick at the head of a Just Stop Oil protester during the group’s latest disruptive action on the streets of London.

In shocking footage, a passenger of a Mercedes traveling in the opposite direction to a glow-slow protest crossed the street to launch an attack on one of the protesters, apparently after the car he was in was hit by another vehicle.

The man, wearing a red hat, marches over to the protester, lashing out at him, shoving him to the ground, before swinging a kick at him as he lies on the floor, sending the protester's phone flying across the tarmac.

After being shoved to the floor the protester curls up on the road and covers his head as he tries to protect himself.

The man can be heard shouting at the protester: "Stop f***ing recording me."

Just Stop Oil tweeted: "Daniel was assaulted while marching this morning, and remained nonviolent throughout. Disruption is difficult, but it's necessary."

The Met Police has been approached to comment on this story.

It comes just hours after the group sprayed orange paint on the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Two activists sprayed the side of the building in Whitehall with orange paint from fire extinguishers in protests over fossil fuel contracts.

The demonstrators then sat down in front of the paint-spattered glass building.

Police then detained the two people, later identified as Matthew Cunningham, 25 and Imogen May, 24.

In a short statement, the group said: “This morning, 2 supporters of Just Stop Oil have painted the department responsible for issuing over 100 new oil and gas licences in the UK.”

The group has been causing chaos on the streets of London for over 10 weeks and said that this week will be "its biggest protest ever."

Members of the group launched four other protests in the capital at Marylebone Road, Westminster Bridge, Victoria Street and on Vauxhall Bridge Road today.

Scotland Yard have been approached to comment on the protester being assaulted in the street

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday said he would not be giving in to the "eco zealots" threatening to disrupt the "British summer".

He said the UK would reach net zero in a "sensible, practical way" as he argued Just Stop Oil's protests are not a "constructive way to tackle climate change". 

More follows

