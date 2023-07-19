Revealed: Just Stop Oil activist carried off Lord's following Ashes invasion punched and kicked during latest slow protest

Just Stop Oil protester punched and kicked was the same man who invaded Lord's. Picture: social media/alamy

By StephenRigley

A Just Stop Oil activist punched and kicked after to the floor after blocking a road in South Kensington gained notoriety after invading Lord's during an Ashes test.

Biochemistry student Daniel Knorr, 21, was punched and kicked after a Just Stop Oil protest caused a 'pregnant woman to crash her car'.

Footage shows a furious motorist lashing out with his fists and swing a kick at the head of a the protester during the group’s latest disruptive action on the streets of London.

In shocking footage, a passenger of a Mercedes traveling in the opposite direction to a glow-slow protest crossed the street to launch an attack on one of the protesters, apparently after the car he was in was hit by another vehicle.

The man, wearing a red hat, marches over to the protester, lashing out at him, shoving him to the ground, before swinging a kick at him as he lies on the floor, sending the protester's phone flying across the tarmac.

After being shoved to the floor the protester curls up on the road and covers his head as he tries to protect himself.

The man can be heard shouting at the protester: "Stop f***ing recording me."

🥊 BREAKING: Just Stop Oil Supporter Assaulted While Demanding No New Oil and Gas



🦺 Daniel was assaulted while marching this morning, and remained nonviolent throughout. Disruption is difficult, but it's necessary.



🖋️ Sign up to slow march at https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZ pic.twitter.com/U8QTGntkG3 — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 19, 2023

Just Stop Oil protester punched and kicked during protest in South Kensington. Picture: social media

England's Jonny Bairstow removes a Just Stop Oil protester from the pitch during day one of the second Ashes test match at Lord's. Picture: Alamy

Just Stop Oil tweeted: "Daniel was assaulted while marching this morning, and remained nonviolent throughout. Disruption is difficult, but it's necessary."

The Met Police has been approached to comment on this story.

Mr Knorr, 21, is a serial Just Stop Oil agitator and was also arrested in April for trying to scale and cover 'Dippy the Diplodocus' with orange powder at a Coventry gallery.

He was one of three people arrested after he ran on to the world's most famous cricket ground while hurling orange powder into the air in June. England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow was forced to take matters into his own hands by physically stopping him and carrying him across the outfield.

Today's protest comes just hours after the group sprayed orange paint on the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Two activists sprayed the side of the building in Whitehall with orange paint from fire extinguishers in protests over fossil fuel contracts.

The demonstrators then sat down in front of the paint-spattered glass building.

Police then detained the two people, later identified as Matthew Cunningham, 25 and Imogen May, 24.

In a short statement, the group said: “This morning, 2 supporters of Just Stop Oil have painted the department responsible for issuing over 100 new oil and gas licences in the UK.”

The group has been causing chaos on the streets of London for over 10 weeks and said that this week will be "its biggest protest ever."

Members of the group launched four other protests in the capital at Marylebone Road, Westminster Bridge, Victoria Street and on Vauxhall Bridge Road today.

Scotland Yard have been approached to comment on the video.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak yesterday said he would not be giving in to the "eco zealots" threatening to disrupt the "British summer".

He said the UK would reach net zero in a "sensible, practical way" as he argued Just Stop Oil's protests are not a "constructive way to tackle climate change".