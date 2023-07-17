Met arrest 20 eco-protesters after Just Stop Oil carry out plot to 'paralyse' London with biggest ever slow-march

Up to 200 Just Stop Oil protesters took to the streets - sparking the anger of London commuters. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Just Stop Oil have marched again after it was feared they would try to bring London to a standstill in their biggest London protest yet.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Up to 200 eco activists took to the streets wearing orange vests and waving placards as they blocked streets with their slow marches.

The Met used "Section 12" powers to remove protesters on streets across London on Monday morning as they tried to clog the capital's roads.

Dozens of them were in Whitehall and Westminster, the City of London, Islington, Bermondsey, Paddington and Whitechapel as officers compelled them to get out of the street during their notorious slow walks.

About 200 protesters were counted by the Met across the capital. It said officers were "attending several Just Stop Oil #protesters slow walking in the road at various locations today".

Read more: Now Just Stop Oil disrupts the Proms: Protestors blast horns and set off confetti bombs to chorus of boos

🦺 Just Stop Oil supporters facing aggression on Marylebone Road and Cromwell Road as they march for a liveable future for all.



🖋️ Sign up to slow march against new fossil fuel licences at https://t.co/7BzUVS02dZ pic.twitter.com/Abmna9098I — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 17, 2023

Activists continued their slow walk campaign. Picture: Alamy

Just Stop Oil tweeted the Met "have been removing Just Stop Oil supporters from the roads...only for the marches to appear in new locations".

They appeared on major routes like Liverpool Street and Lambeth Bridge. Some were arrested, with some activists later being de-arrested.

One angry Londoner pushed protesters out of the way and smashed one of the phones onto the ground. Picture: Social Media

The group demands an end to the government permitting new oil and gas licences, while the government has pointed to its own environment strategies.

It was reported over the weekend that the demonstrators hoped to "paralyse" London in one of its biggest protests yet, having seemingly taken over from the disruptive activism of Extinction Rebellion.

Read more: Just Stop Oil deny woman who threw confetti at George Osborne and his wife at their wedding is a member of the group

Another man grabbed the group's banners and dragged them onto the pavement. Picture: Social Media

They are said to be hoping to launch the biggest week of action yet.

"We will not stand by while everything we know and love is destroyed," the group tweeted.

Police moved in to stop the disruption. Picture: Alamy

The Met was reportedly bracing for the action by putting measures in place after weeks of the group targeting major events like Wimbledon and The Ashes. Most recently, the group stormed The Proms on opening nights.

Just Stop Oil said it saw police following activists on the Tube.

Eco-activists returned to London's streets. Picture: Alamy

Their slow walking campaign has angered motorists needing to get around for work or to take their children to school.

A Home Office source told The Express: "These selfish, irresponsible eco-zealots should think about the hard-working Brits whose daily lives they wreck as they try to get to jobs, medical appointments or funerals.

"Make no mistake, their plans will be met with swift action by the police using the new powers granted to them by this government."