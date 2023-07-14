Now Just Stop Oil disrupts the Proms: Protestors blast horns and set off confetti bombs to chorus of boos

14 July 2023, 22:24 | Updated: 14 July 2023, 22:55

Just Stop Oil protestors disrupted the Proms on Friday evening
Just Stop Oil protestors disrupted the Proms on Friday evening. Picture: Just Stop Oil
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Just Stop Oil protestors invaded the stage during the first night of the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall in west London.

Two activists disrupted the show by setting off confetti bombs and blasting air horns.

A spokesperson for the climate activist group said: "The pair set off confetti cannons and sounded air horns, demanding the UK government immediately halt all new oil and gas consents and licences.

"They attempted to address the audience before being forcibly removed."

The environmental activist said the event had been targeted due to the BBC's "underwhelming" coverage of the climate crisis.

The Proms, ran by the BBC, is a series of concerns that take place across the summer.

Just Stop Oil continued: "Tonight’s action comes in response to the BBC’s underwhelming coverage of the climate emergency. In recent weeks, the BBC has been accused of ‘false balance’ as well as uncritically regurgitating government and oil company propaganda."

Read More: 'Get a life and get a job': Mum hit by family tragedy slams Just Stop Oil protesters blocking her from reaching airport

Read More: Just Stop Oil deny woman who threw confetti at George Osborne and his wife at their wedding is a member of the group

The two protestors who disrupted the show were Kate Logan, a 38-year-old mum of two, and Pia Bastide, a 29-year-old community worker.

"I refuse to accept that my future is being sold away, one new oil licence at a time, and do nothing," said Ms Bastide in a statement.

Just Stop Oil have carried out a series of disruptive protests for several months, in an attempt to get the government to stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer slammed the protestors
Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer slammed the protestors. Picture: Getty

In response to tonight's protest, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer tweeted: "Eco zealots shouldn't disrupt sports events, weddings or the Proms.

"My message is this: Leave people to enjoy the events they love, and stop damaging your own cause."

A spokesperson for the corporation said" There was no disruption to the concert or the broadcast during the few seconds the protesters were on stage.”

Read More: Three Just Stop Oil protesters charged after disrupting two Wimbledon games

Earlier today, a desperate woman was seen pleading with Just Stop Oil zealots to stop blocking a road so she could get her family to the airport in time for a holiday following a family tragedy.

Footage shows the mother getting out of her car to confront the protesters, who were in a group more than a dozen strong carrying out a slow march today on Marylebone Road in central London.

She shouts: "Get out of the way. I lost my father two weeks ago and my kids are relying on this holiday. We're going to miss it because of you. We're going to miss our flights! You guys make me sick. Get a life and get a job."

The woman is seen pulling banners out of the protesters' hands before she is joined by a man who tries to push them off the road.

She also takes a cardboard poster from one of the demonstrators and rips it into pieces.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Obit Rolfe Neill

Pulitzer-winning former publisher Rolfe Neill dies aged 90

A number of famous actors joined the picket line on Friday

Oscar-winner Susan Sarandon and Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis among stars to join Hollywood picket line

France India

Modi and Macron agree on defence ties but stand apart on Ukraine

Long Island Serial Killings

Architect charged with killing three women in Long Island deaths probe

Joe Abbess and Sunnah Khan

No police action to be taken over deaths of two teenagers on Bournemouth beach, cops say

Barclays is closing 14 more branches this year

Major UK bank to close down 14 more branches this year - is your local branch affected?

Rapper Killed Young Dolph

Two suspects in fatal shooting of rapper Young Dolph to stand trial in March

There may be some time to wait before the sunshine returns to the UK

Exact date sunshine and hot temperatures will hit UK - as Brits brace for downpours and 50mph winds this weekend

Jesse Jackson Rainbow

Jesse Jackson to step down as head of civil rights organisation Rainbow PUSH

Major Hollywood actors are to strike as part of the industrial action.

US Oppenheimer red carpet premiere cancelled after star-studded cast walks out in London

Man who stayed with his convicted wife for having sex with a 15-year-old pupil has opened up about their split.

‘I wouldn’t change it’: Man who stood by paedophile wife after conviction opens up about his decision to finally split

Georgia Election Investigation

Trump asks Georgia court to disqualify election probe prosecutor

Sarah Somerset-How, 49, and George Webb, 40, have been jailed for 11 years

Woman and partner who enslaved vulnerable disabled husband in squalor jailed for 11 years

Obit Andre Watts

Pianist Andre Watts dies aged 77 of prostate cancer

Obama Threat Arrest

Capitol riot suspect arrested near Obama home indicted on firearms charges

Deadpool, Avatar 3 and Gladiator 2 are all expected to be affected

From Deadpool to Avatar: All the movies and TV shows that will stop filming due to Hollywood strikes

Latest News

See more Latest News

OceanGate has shut down its accounts on social media.

OceanGate wipes all social media accounts after rumours James Cameron 'in talks' of making drama on sub tragedy
Pakistan Monsoon Rains

14,000 people evacuated from flood-hit villages in eastern Pakistan

Myleene Klass

Myleene Klass reveals terrifying moment she had her drink spiked at height of Hear’Say fame aged 20
Shein RICO

Fast fashion retailer Shein faces lawsuit over ‘aggressive copyright violations’

France Bastille Day

France celebrates Bastille Day with extra police to prevent new unrest

De Niro Grandson Death Arrest

Woman ‘arrested on drug charges linked to De Niro grandson’s death’

Riders got stuck on the rollercoaster mid-air vertically.

Horrifying moment 100ft Alton Towers rollercoaster breaks down leaving thrill-seekers stuck vertically mid-air
Furious mum blasts Just Stop Oil protesters blocking a road as her family fear missing a flight to go on holiday.

'Get a life and get a job': Mum hit by family tragedy slams Just Stop Oil protesters blocking her from reaching airport
Gilgo Beach Serial Killings

Suspect held over Lost Girls serial killings on Long Island

Serbia Kosovo

Serbia halts arms exports after US sanctioned country’s spy chief

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children enjoy a day out at an RAF air show

Royal squadron report for duty! William, Kate and their three children enjoy day out at RAF air show
The Duchess of York opened up about Prince Andrew's handling of grief on a podcast.

'The grief comes in tidal waves': Sarah Ferguson reveals Prince Andrew is 'lonely' after parents' deaths
Dele Alli has been backed by Prince William

'Brave and inspirational': Prince William backs footballer Dele Alli after he reveals he was sexually abused aged six

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former consultant condemns 6% pay offer.

‘We should be respecting these people’: Former consultant condemns Tories 6% offer for doctors
Nick and ASCL leader

The government has been 'tribal' and treated union leaders as the 'enemy', says ASCL General Secretary
Shelagh Fogarty

Tories' ‘heartlessness’ will see them 'wiped out' at next general election, asserts Shelagh Fogarty
James O'Brien correctly predicts former PM's excuse for delay in handing over mobile phone to Covid-29 Inquiry.

'You couldn't make it up!': James O'Brien correctly predicts Boris Johnson's excuse for delay in handing over COVID Whatsapps
This is only the tip of the iceberg’: Chemical weapons expert banned from government event receives apology

'These things need scrutiny': Defence expert banned from government event receives apology but demands more
Inflation is the "enemy" of mortgages says Treasury Minister

Inflation is the 'enemy' of mortgages says Treasury Minister as they reach highest in 15 years
Tom Swarbrick

'We need to get Ukraine in as soon as possible': Ex-Defence Secretary disappointed by Ukraine's Nato delay
Shelagh Fogart's take on Nato-Ukraine relations

'Nato's at war with Russia but Ukraine is doing all the fighting': Shelagh Fogarty's take on Ukraine-Nato relations
James O'Brien and caller on rising mortgage costs.

We need more social housing 'immediately' as mortgage costs rise, this landlord declares

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

'We don't know where to go, we don't know what to do’: Caller despairs at poor child health services in Shropshire

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit