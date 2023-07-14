Now Just Stop Oil disrupts the Proms: Protestors blast horns and set off confetti bombs to chorus of boos

Just Stop Oil protestors disrupted the Proms on Friday evening. Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Kieran Kelly

Just Stop Oil protestors invaded the stage during the first night of the Proms at the Royal Albert Hall in west London.

Two activists disrupted the show by setting off confetti bombs and blasting air horns.

A spokesperson for the climate activist group said: "The pair set off confetti cannons and sounded air horns, demanding the UK government immediately halt all new oil and gas consents and licences.

"They attempted to address the audience before being forcibly removed."

The environmental activist said the event had been targeted due to the BBC's "underwhelming" coverage of the climate crisis.

The Proms, ran by the BBC, is a series of concerns that take place across the summer.

Just Stop Oil continued: "Tonight’s action comes in response to the BBC’s underwhelming coverage of the climate emergency. In recent weeks, the BBC has been accused of ‘false balance’ as well as uncritically regurgitating government and oil company propaganda."

The two protestors who disrupted the show were Kate Logan, a 38-year-old mum of two, and Pia Bastide, a 29-year-old community worker.

"I refuse to accept that my future is being sold away, one new oil licence at a time, and do nothing," said Ms Bastide in a statement.

Just Stop Oil have carried out a series of disruptive protests for several months, in an attempt to get the government to stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer slammed the protestors. Picture: Getty

In response to tonight's protest, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer tweeted: "Eco zealots shouldn't disrupt sports events, weddings or the Proms.

"My message is this: Leave people to enjoy the events they love, and stop damaging your own cause."

A spokesperson for the corporation said" There was no disruption to the concert or the broadcast during the few seconds the protesters were on stage.”

Earlier today, a desperate woman was seen pleading with Just Stop Oil zealots to stop blocking a road so she could get her family to the airport in time for a holiday following a family tragedy.

Footage shows the mother getting out of her car to confront the protesters, who were in a group more than a dozen strong carrying out a slow march today on Marylebone Road in central London.

She shouts: "Get out of the way. I lost my father two weeks ago and my kids are relying on this holiday. We're going to miss it because of you. We're going to miss our flights! You guys make me sick. Get a life and get a job."

The woman is seen pulling banners out of the protesters' hands before she is joined by a man who tries to push them off the road.

She also takes a cardboard poster from one of the demonstrators and rips it into pieces.