'Get a life and get a job': Mum hit by family tragedy slams Just Stop Oil protesters blocking her from reaching airport

Furious mum blasts Just Stop Oil protesters blocking a road as her family fear missing a flight to go on holiday. Picture: social media

By StephenRigley

A desperate woman is seen pleading with Just Stop Oil zealots to stop blocking a road so she could get her family to the airport in time for a holiday following a family tragedy.

Footage shows the mother getting out of her car to confront the protesters, who were in a group more than a dozen strong carrying out a slow march today on Marylebone Road in central London.

🚨 Placards ripped up and banners snatched away, as peaceful supporters of Just Stop Oil face aggression this morning.



🛢️ We march in civil resistance against our genocidal government. If our government halted all new oil, gas and coal licences, we wouldn't have to do this. pic.twitter.com/dSXFxxHTLM — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) July 14, 2023

She shouts: "Get out of the way. I lost my father two weeks ago and my kids are relying on this holiday. We're going to miss it because of you. We're going to miss our flights! You guys make me sick. Get a life and get a job."

The woman is seen pulling banners out of the protesters' hands before she is joined by a man who tries to push them off the road.

She also takes a cardboard poster from one of the demonstrators and rips it into pieces.

Furious mum shouts at Just Stop Oil protesters carrying out their latest slow march. Picture: social media

Despite the mother's please, the Just Stop Oil activists are seen carrying on their protest and refusing to move.

The group later tweeted that their peaceful supporters had faced "aggression" and said: "We march in civil resistance against our genocidal government. If our government halted all new oil, gas and coal licences, we wouldn't have to do this."

The eco-activists have ramped up its protests this summer, with countless slow marches disrupting commuters through London.

Ministers and police chiefs are seeking tougher sentences for protesters who invade sports pitches as Just Stop Oil vows to keep disrupting high-profile sporting events.