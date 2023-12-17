Shopper slammed as selfish for buying nine legs of lamb in couponing mega-deal at Sainsburys

By Chay Quinn

Outraged social media users have slammed a shopper who boasted of being nine legs of lambs in a deal at Sainasburys.

The shopper's friend posted in the money-saving Facebook group Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK with the caption: "Mate had a good deal at Sainsbury's today. Nine legs of lamb. Retail price of £252, we paid £36. Seems fair to me!"

The image sparked furious reactions in the group from those in the extreme savings collective.

Some social media users were slammed the shopper for clearing shelves during the cost-of-living crisis was affecting household food shops up and down the country.

One wrote: "Shame you didn't leave a few for others that couldn't afford much."

A second added: "B*****y ell did you manage to save other people any?!"

A third commented: "Where do you find the need for 9 legs of lamb? Yeah posting it here so people can get a bargain is all well and good but when you clear them out what's the point? Just a thought."

Another added: "Save some for everyone else won't you."

The deal was reportedly half price with the new Nectar card prices brought in earlier this year.

Despite the outcries, some praised the savvy of the shopper.

One bout of praise read: "This deal has been going on since November in our Sainsbury's. I currently have 7 in my freezer from buying one a week! Tesco's are now also doing it."

A second added: "You snooze you loose."