Boxing Day 2023: Full list of shops staying closed over the festive period - including Aldi, Poundland and Home Bargains

8 December 2023, 14:49

Aldi and Poundland are among the stores closing over Boxing Day and New Year's Day.
Aldi and Poundland are among the stores closing over Boxing Day and New Year's Day. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Stores across the UK have started announcing when they will be closed over the festive season - but which will be closing their doors this year?

Christmas may be one of the busiest shopping periods of the whole year, but it is also a time for being with loved ones.

Several businesses have made the decision to stay closed on Boxing Day and New Year's Day this year, giving staff a well-earned rest.

From Aldi to Home Bargains, here is a list of the stores that have announced they will stay closed or alter their opening hours in the lead up to the big day.

Full list of shops staying closed on Boxing Day:

Aldi

The supermarket said it recognised that Christmas was an "important time" for many of its staff and it would allow them to spend more time with family.

"Customers will have plenty to look forward to in the run-up to Christmas, with more of Aldi’s brand-new Christmas ranges arriving in stores over the next few weeks," communications director Richard Thornton said.

Lidl

Lidl will also be closed across Christmas Day and Boxing Day this year.

There are plans to close on New Year's Day too, to give staff a break over the festive period.

Home Bargains

The company announced that it would remain closed over the festive period on social media.

"All of our stores will be closing for Boxing Day & New Years Day. We would like to thank all our staff for how hard you have worked this past year, and want you to relax and enjoy the Christmas break with your loved ones. Love from team HB," it tweeted.

Poundland

Poundland announced it would be closed on Boxing Day and New Year's Day last month.

People director at Poundland Simon Wells said: "We really appreciate how hard our colleagues work during the year and closing the stores on these additional days over Christmas and New Year is our way of saying thank you to them – not least because this quarter has been especially busy with new store openings.

"Their efforts are appreciated and we hope they enjoy a well-earned break with family and friends over the festive period."

Iceland

Iceland confirmed that all of its 1,000 stores would be closing on Boxing Day as well as Christmas Day.

Waitrose and John Lewis

Waitrose and John Lewis stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. Opening times will also differ on December 27.

Most stores will be closed on New Year's Day too, with only a few remaining open for Deliveroo or Uber Eats orders.

Marks and Spencer

M&S will be closing its door early on Christmas Eve and it will remain closed through Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

The Range and Wilko

The owner of the Range and Wilko has decided to close its stores over the Christmas period, but they will be open for extended hours in the lead up to the big day.

