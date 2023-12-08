From Bournemouth to Lincoln and Sheffield to Manchester: Full list of cancelled Christmas markets

Lincoln Christmas Market is among those to be cancelled. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Every year, towns and cities across the UK set up their own Christmas markets, from Lincoln to London.

It is usually a great way to get people into the Christmas spirit, with markets often selling a range of food and drink, and the infamous German sausage.

But in recent years, more and more Christmas markets have been closing down due to a lack of funding from councils.

This year is no different. Here are some of the Christmas markets that have been cancelled across the country.

Lincoln Christmas market has been cancelled, to the fury of locals. Picture: Alamy

Bournemouth: It was recently announced that the Christmas light switch-on was cancelled, in a bid to save £44,00 for the council.

Brighton: Similarly, Brighton's market was cancelled in November

Leominster: This Christmas market has been cancelled due to roadworks.

Sheffield: Building works have caused this market to be cancelled as well.

Braintree: Essex council blamed "budgetary constraints" for this year's Christmas light switch-on

Bolton: This is the fourth year in a row that Bolton Council opted out of a Christmas light switch-on

Medway Council: Kent council predicted a £17m overspend in its budget, cancelling its light switch-on as a result

Shrewsbury: This town's Christmas light switch-on was cancelled after four teenagers died in a Snowdonia car crash.

Manchester: There is no Christmas light switch-on in Manchester this year due to works, but the lights are still shining in the city

Lincoln: Locals were furious after finding out one of the longest-running Christmas markets was cancelled this year. This decision was taken as too many people visited last year. Five different events across the city will take place to spread residents out.

Windemere: The Lake District Christmas market was cancelled due to a lack of funding.