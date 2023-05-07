Nine shot and killed in shopping mall massacre with 'children among victims' at H&M in Texas

A member of the local SWAT team walks through a car park by the mall. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Children are thought to be among nine people killed in a mass shooting at an outdoor shopping mall in Texas, with the perpetrator shot dead at the scene.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A man drove up to an H&M at Allen Premium Outlets near Dallas after 3pm on Saturday before opening fire on random members of the public.

Seven other people were injured in the incident, three of them critically.

Eyewitness Steven Spanhouer, who was first on the scene, told CBS News Texas: "The first girl I walked up to was crouched down covering her head in the bushes, so I felt for a pulse, pulled her head to the side and she had no face."

Read more: Lawless London: Three people including schoolboy, 16, stabbed to death within eight hours

Read more: Ukraine accuses Russia of using phosphorous bombs in bid 'to destroy' Bakhmut

Members of the public gather on the scene of the killings. Picture: Alamy

Bakery worker Maxwell Gum, 16, said hundreds of people rushed into his store when the shooting began.

He said: “There were probably like 300 people pouring in from all the different doors,” the teenager said.

“People are freaking out, we’re hearing screaming.”

Police vehicles park up at the scene of the massacre. Picture: Alamy

Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said seven people died at the scene, with two more dying of their wounds during treatment at a local hospital.

Allen Police posted on Facebook shortly after the incident: “The officer engaged the suspect and neutralised the threat. He then called for emergency personnel.

"Nine victims were transported to local hospitals by Allen Fire Department.

“There is no longer an active threat.”