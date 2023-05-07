Lawless London: Three people including schoolboy, 16, stabbed to death within eight hours

7 May 2023, 08:47 | Updated: 7 May 2023, 09:58

Police attend the scene where the boy was killed by a group of people who were 'waiting for him'
Police attend the scene where the boy was killed by a group of people who were 'waiting for him'. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Three people including a 16-year-old schoolboy were stabbed to death in London within a few hours on Friday.

The teenager was reportedly ambushed and murdered by a group of killers 'waiting for him' outside Kelscott school in Walthamstow, east London on Friday.

An 18-year-old was also killed close to Dagenham Heathway tube station on Friday evening.

And a man in his late 20s was stabbed to death at a property on Mare Street, Hackney late on Friday.

A pair of police vehicles are parked close to the scene of the 16-year-old's murder on Friday
A pair of police vehicles are parked close to the scene of the 16-year-old's murder on Friday. Picture: Alamy

Two men in their 40s and 50s plus one woman in her 50s were arrested on suspicion of murder after the Mare Street killing.

Metropolitan Police inspector James Shirley said: “Our investigation is progressing at pace and I would thank everyone who has already spoken to officers.

"I would ask anyone who has not yet come forward to do so as a matter of urgency.

"I would also ask local residents to check dashcams and doorbell footage for anything out of the ordinary and share that with us as soon as possible.”

