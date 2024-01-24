'He's totally wrong': Minister blasts Simon Clarke as Tories fail to get behind rebellion against Sunak

24 January 2024, 08:38 | Updated: 24 January 2024, 08:53

Kevin Hollinrake on Simon Clarke

By Will Taylor

The Tory backlash against Simon Clarke's attempt to bring down Rishi Sunak has continued to grow after he broke ranks to demand his resignation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The PM's former ally publicly called for the Mr Sunak to go - a move that would usher a sixth Conservative leader in 10 years - on Tuesday night as the party languishes behind Labour in the polls.

But his mini-rebellion has so far failed to gather momentum, with fellow Tories insisting yet another change would only lead to more damage to their reputation.

"I'm surprised at Simon - I like Simon, he's a nice person. I think he's totally inaccurate on this," postal minister Kevin Hollinrake told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast.

"This is not the overwhelming view of our party. You see the voices that have come out, that are disappointed by what Simon said, including Priti Patel, Liz Truss, Liam Fox, David Davis, who've said this is not representative of the view of the party.

Read more: Senior Tory MPs rally around PM after ex-Cabinet minister calls for Sunak to quit before electoral 'massacre'

Rishi Sunak saw a Tory MP break ranks and rebel against his leadership
Rishi Sunak saw a Tory MP break ranks and rebel against his leadership. Picture: Alamy

"I think it is his view and he obviously has got a right to his view but I think he is totally wrong.

"One thing we agree on is that Keir Starmer is not the right person to run this country."

Sir Simon had previously backed Mr Sunak for leader.

But on Wednesday, he wrote in the Telegraph that if Nigel Farage joined the election campaign for Reform, "extinction is a very real possibility for our party" as it gets crushed between Labour and a right-wing alternative.

Read more: Rishi Sunak's flagship Rwanda bill faces long delay after defeat in House of Lords vote

"The unvarnished truth is that Rishi Sunak is leading the Conservatives into an election where we will be massacred," he said.

"Denial of impending catastrophe is an extraordinarily powerful human instinct."

Some Tories have convinced themselves if they could take an incredibly tough stance on immigration, they will see off Reform's threat and make up ground on Labour.

Tory big hitters wasted no time in condemning Sir Simon's attack.

Simon Clarke
Simon Clarke. Picture: Alamy

Ex-Brexit secretary David Davis said: "This is getting silly.

"The party and the country are sick and tired of MPs putting their own leadership ambitions ahead of the UK's best interests."

Former home secretary Priti Patel said: "At this critical time for our country, with challenges at home and abroad, our party must focus on the people we serve and deliver for the country.

"Engaging in facile and divisive self indulgence only serves our opponents, it's time to unite and get on with the job."

Reports on Tuesday suggested ex-PM Ms Truss was not backing Sir Simon, who served as her levelling up secretary.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

French protest

Farmers block roads across France in protest over low wages and regulations

Ofcom is considering major changes to Royal Mail's service

'People want birthday cards on time but Royal Mail isn't delivering': Ofcom boss grilled over proposal for three days of post
People's Bank of China

China cuts reserve requirements for bank to help boost slowing economy

Exclusive
US voters can do better than Donald Trump and Joe Biden

'Two old men fighting over a Zimmer frame': US can do better than Trump or Biden as president, says Jon Sopel

Apache Helicopter

Fighting in Gaza’s second-largest city leaves hundreds of patients stranded

The actor was rushed to hospital while on holiday with friends.

Jamie Dornan rushed to hospital after collapsing from ‘suspected heart-attack’ following brush with ‘toxic’ caterpillars

Royal Mail reforms have emerged

What changes are planned for Royal Mail and will Saturday post be scrapped?

Banked-up trains

German train drivers begin six-day strike

People gathered round a fire

Thousands forced out of homes after 7.1-magnitude quake in western China

Jimmy Johnstone

Family's tributes to pensioner, 84, killed by fallen tree in Storm Isha, as man named for first time

Thai political leader

Thai court says popular politician can retain parliamentary seat

Exclusive
London mayoral candidate is barred from being a company director and believes aliens 'have been here for a long time'

London mayoral candidate is barred from being a company director and believes aliens 'have been here for a long time'

Storm Jocelyn hit the UK on Wednesday

Storm Jocelyn batters Brits with 97mph winds bringing travel chaos, as search for person missing in the sea suspended

A firefighter at the scene of the blast

Firefighters killed in blast following truck and car collision in Mongolia

Joe Biden

Biden wins New Hampshire primary via unusual write-in campaign

Shooting Wrong Driveway

Man convicted of murdering woman who pulled into his driveway after wrong turn

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ofcom has proposed cutting letter delivery services down to five or three days a week.

Royal Mail could make huge changes to drastically reduce number of days letters are delivered
South Africa Fire Inquiry

South African police arrest man who says he started deadly fire to hide murder

Trump hit out at his sole rival in his victory speech on Tuesday evening.

‘Who the hell was that imposter?’: Trump blasts sole Republican rival Nikki Haley for ‘hanging around’ after defeat
Donald Trump beat Nikki Haley at the New Hampshire primary

Donald Trump storms to victory in New Hampshire primary: What happens next?

Gracie Spinks (pictured) was murdered after reporting her stalker Michael Sellers to Derbyshire Police

Cops face mandatory stalking training after woman, 23, murdered by stalker who was reported to police
United States Red Sea Houthis

US hits sites in Yemen and Iraq as fight with Iranian proxies intensifies

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea says North Korea has fired several cruise missiles into the sea

Election 2024 Trump

Trump wins New Hampshire primary as Biden rematch appears increasingly likely

Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire primary

Donald Trump wins Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire but sole opponent vows to stay in the race
Ryan Gosling received a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oscar's for his role as 'Ken' in Barbie

'There is no Ken without Barbie': Ryan Gosling breaks silence after Margot Robbie Oscars snub

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla has told King Charles to 'take it easy'

'Take it easy', Queen Camilla tells 'workaholic' King Charles ahead of prostate op - after monarch's 516 jobs in 2023
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit