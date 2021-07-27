Simone Biles pulls out of women's team final at Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles has dropped out of the women's gymnastics team final at Tokyo 2020. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Simone Biles' bid to claim her first Olympic gold of the Tokyo Games has suffered a setback as she was forced to withdraw from the women's team final due to a medical issue.

Biles misjudged her opening vault, scoring 13.766, the lowest of the first rotation, before leaving the floor briefly with the US team trainer.

Although the 24-year-old returned with her foot strapped, she put on her tracksuit and did not compete in the Americans' next apparatus, the uneven bars.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

On Sunday, Biles had qualified for every individual apparatus final and finished top of the all-around standings. She had hoped to take home six gold medals at Tokyo.

She made history at the 2016 Olympics in Rio by winning four gold medals.

Teammate Jordan Chiles has replaced Biles and Team USA will be forced to finish the rest of the team's final without her, potentially hurting their bid to claim a third straight Olympic title.

The US trailed the team from the ROC by a relatively wide 2.500 points after two of the four rotations, raising the likelihood that they would fail to win women's team gold for the first time since Beijing 2008.