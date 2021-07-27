Simone Biles pulls out of women's team final at Tokyo Olympics

27 July 2021, 12:56 | Updated: 27 July 2021, 13:36

Simone Biles has dropped out of the women's gymnastics team final at Tokyo 2020
Simone Biles has dropped out of the women's gymnastics team final at Tokyo 2020. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Simone Biles' bid to claim her first Olympic gold of the Tokyo Games has suffered a setback as she was forced to withdraw from the women's team final due to a medical issue.

Biles misjudged her opening vault, scoring 13.766, the lowest of the first rotation, before leaving the floor briefly with the US team trainer.

Although the 24-year-old returned with her foot strapped, she put on her tracksuit and did not compete in the Americans' next apparatus, the uneven bars.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement: "Simone Biles has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue. She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

On Sunday, Biles had qualified for every individual apparatus final and finished top of the all-around standings. She had hoped to take home six gold medals at Tokyo.

She made history at the 2016 Olympics in Rio by winning four gold medals.

Teammate Jordan Chiles has replaced Biles and Team USA will be forced to finish the rest of the team's final without her, potentially hurting their bid to claim a third straight Olympic title.  

The US trailed the team from the ROC by a relatively wide 2.500 points after two of the four rotations, raising the likelihood that they would fail to win women's team gold for the first time since Beijing 2008.

Latest News

See more Latest News

More countries could be added to the travel green list next week.

At least 10 more countries 'could be added to travel green list' in next review
Emergency vehicles near the Chempark site in Leverkusen, Germany (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)

One dead and four missing after explosion at German industrial park
Britney Spears has requested her accountant take over control of her financial estate.

Britney Spears requests accountant take over conservatorship

Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes on a building in Gaza City

Human Rights Watch: Israeli war crimes apparent in Gaza war

An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies shook the German city of Leverkusen

Five people missing after huge explosion at industrial park shakes German city
A dark cloud of smoke rises into the air in Leverkusen, Germany (Mirko Wolf/dpa via AP)

Explosion at chemical complex shakes German city

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

PM's policing pledge is pie crust promise, isn't it minister?
'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'

'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'
Shaun Bailey commends Tom Daley for 'elevating' LGBTQI+ issues in Tokyo

Shaun Bailey commends Tom Daley for 'elevating' LGBTQI+ issues in Tokyo
End of Euros 'helping' fall in Covid cases, says data journalist

End of Euros 'helping' fall in Covid cases, says data journalist
'My mother is too far gone', says son of anti-vax conspiracist

'This radicalisation is impossible to fight,' says son of anti-vaxxer Kate Shemirani

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London