Sinead O'Connor's remains released to family following post-mortem after singer's shock death

By Emma Soteriou

Sinead O'Connor's remains have been released to her family following a post-mortem examination to determine a cause of death.

The Irish singer was found unresponsive by police at her home in south-east London last week, with her death at the age of 56 being treated as not suspicious.

The clerk of the London Inner South Coroner's Court, John Thompson, has now confirmed an "autopsy was conducted to secure a medical cause of death", according to the Irish Times.

There were initial concerns that the post-mortem examination report may not be received "for some weeks".

A statement said that the conclusion will be publicly disclosed if an inquest is opened into her death.

O'Connor had only recently moved back to London before her death, confirming in July that she had returned for the first time in 23 years.

In her final social media post, she tweeted a picture of her late son and wrote: "Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him."

Tributes poured in for the singer following her death. The Boomtown Rats frontman Bob Geldof told a festival crowd in Ireland that she had sent him text messages weeks before her death, which were "laden with desperation, despair and sorrow".

Several gatherings were also held following the star's death, where members of the public paid tribute to her legacy as a musician and activist.

O'Connor, who was propelled to international stardom in 1990 with her version of the hit Nothing Compares 2 U, was also known for taking fierce stances on social and political issues such as the child abuse scandal in the Catholic Church.

She had been finishing a new album, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering "opportunities" around a movie of her book before her death.

"Wonderful plans were afoot at this time. Testament and tribute to those who have put their hearts first for Sinead, to whom we are forever grateful," her management said in a note shared on their website.