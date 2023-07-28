Neighbours reveal Sinead O'Connor appeared 'happy and smiling' days before her shock death

28 July 2023, 08:39

Sinead O'Connor appeared happy weeks before her death
Sinead O'Connor appeared happy weeks before her death. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Sinead O'Connor appeared happy and smiling days before her death, neighbours have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The iconic Irish singer was found "unresponsive" at her home on Wednesday, with police saying that her death was not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called to her London home at around 11.18pm and she was later pronounced dead at the scene.

O'Connor had recently moved back to London, confirming in July that she had returned for the first time in 23 years.

"Hi All, recently moved back to London after 23 years absence," she said on Facebook. "Very happy to be home. Soon finishing my album. Release early next year."

The singer was best known for her heartrending cover of Prince's Nothing Compares 2 U, which shot her to fame across the world in 1990.

Read more: Morrissey lashes out over celebrity tributes to Sinead O’Connor - labelling them 'sterile slop' and 'too late'

Read more: No medical cause given for Sinead O'Connor's death as police reveal autopsy will 'take weeks'

Sinead O'Connor shows off flat in what would be her last video

Neighbours living close to O'Connor's new home said she had appeared in good spirits just weeks ago, saying she "seemed happy and was smiling and waved".

"She was with a friend and she said she was going to Brixton with a friend from Ireland," Farath Moragammanage told MailOnline.

"She told me she was a famous singer and she must have moved in about weeks six weeks or so ago. She was living there on her own."

The neighbour added: "Around 5pm on Wednesday I saw a private ambulance turn up and it was there for a few hours before leaving.

"I didn't make the connection until I saw the news and realised it was my neighbour. It's so sad. I feel so sorry for her."

Acclaimed Irish singer Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56

Another neighbour, Clyre Day, 71, said: "I used to see her looking over the balcony and I remember she used to keep her lights and windows open all night.

"She would talk to the locals and people knew who she was but I don't think she had lived here very long.

"I saw all the police outside on Wednesday, there must have been about six of them.

"It's very sad. I wouldn't say I was a fan but I loved that one song that made her famous."

This Shelagh Fogarty caller reflects on Sinéad O'Connor's political provocations

No medical cause has been given for the death of O'Connor and autopsy results will "take weeks", police said on Thursday.

A statement read: "The death of Sinead O'Connor in Lambeth was notified to the Coroner on Wednesday 26th July 2023.

"No medical cause of death was given. The Coroner therefore directed an autopsy to be conducted. The results of this may not available for several weeks.

"The decision whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when these results are known and submissions have been heard from the family.

"If an inquest is to be opened, the date of the brief public hearing will be provided on our website."

