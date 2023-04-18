Single-sex schools to reject transgender pupils and ignore preferred pronouns under new Government guidelines

The newly drafted document also targets children who change their gender identity, ensuring they cannot share changing or shower facilities at school with the opposite sex. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Single-sex schools will soon be able to reject transgender pupils under new government guidelines which look set to give more backing to teachers.

The rules, which will apply to both independent and state schools if given the green light, will support schools choosing to reject transgender pupils and the use of preferred pronouns.

It comes as headteachers and governors of multiple schools met with lawyers over discrimination claim concerns from parents of transgender pupils.

The proposed plans being drafted up look set to be issued 'within weeks' were set out by education secretary Gillian Keegan and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch.

The rules will allow teachers to refuse the use of preferred pronouns if other than those assigned at birth - even if requested by the pupils or parent.

A Department for Education source told The Daily Mail: "Single-sex schools can refuse to admit pupils of the other legal sex regardless of whether the child is questioning their gender."

The newly drafted document also targets children who change their gender identity, ensuring they cannot share changing or shower facilities at school with the opposite sex.

The government says the purpose of such guidance is to clarify schools' stances on gender dysphoria amid concerns by heads over legal action from parents whose children are thought to be discriminated against.

It follows comments from the leader of a girls' school in London who told the Telegraph: "There's anxiety around litigious parents. Most schools say they will be supportive but there are grey areas the Department for Education needs to clarify."

Allowing schools greater legal assurance, the plans follow a surge in the number of children claiming they are transgender.

The news follows recent claims Schools 'let children change gender without telling parents' in what has been described as a 'mass breach' of safeguarding.