Exclusive

'Nothing improper at all': Sir Keir Starmer refuses ten times to say when he first approached Sue Gray over job

6 March 2023, 09:49 | Updated: 6 March 2023, 10:14

By Asher McShane

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer this morning repeatedly refused to give a detailed timeline about when he first approached Sue Gray for the job as his chief of staff.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on Call Keir on LBC this morning about the controversial appointment, Sir Keir refused ten times to say exactly when he first contacted her about the role, only to say he had been looking for someone to do the job for 'some time.'

He said Ms Gray will set out when she was approached by Labour as part of her leaving process.

He told Nick: "I had absolutely no contact with Sue Gray during the preparation of her report when she was writing or anything like that, so the whole suggestion is a complete and utter nonsense."

Sir Keir Starmer took questions over Sue Gray's appointment this morning
Sir Keir Starmer took questions over Sue Gray's appointment this morning. Picture: LBC/Alamy

Read more: 'Great integrity': Labour defends appointment of ‘highly respected’ partygate investigator Sue Gray amid backlash

Read more: 'There are bigger fish to fry': Minister dismisses Boris Johnson nominating his father Stanley for a knighthood

Sir Keir did not indicate exactly when he first approached Ms Gray about becoming his chief of staff, saying: "I've been looking for a chief of staff for a little while now, but Sue will lay that out, but there's nothing improper at all."

He added: "Sue Gray is known for her integrity, she's known for her delivery in government, and those are two things that I think are essential to an incoming Labour government if we get the privilege of being voted in next year."

"If you look it’s a dwindling group of people around him that are still supporting him [Boris Johnson]. I had no contact with Sue during that entire period as you would expect.

Nick asked Sir Keir when he first contacted her about the role six times and he said it was for Ms Gray to ‘lay out’ the timeframe if she saw fit.

He said he had been looking for a chief of staff ‘for a number of weeks now.’

“She’s not a friend, I don’t mix with her, I’m not in the same social circles or anything like that,” he said.

The Labour leader has faced questions after it emerged that Ms Gray, who received national prominence for her role investigating lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street, will become his chief of staff.

She is expected to submit a formal request on Monday to take on the role when she puts in her application to Parliament's anti-corruption watchdog, the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba).

Boris Johnson and allies have leapt on the appointment as part of efforts to discredit the Privileges Committee inquiry into whether he lied to the House of Commons over lockdown breaches.

Speaking on Sunday, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris praised the "integrity" of Ms Gray, who he said he has worked with in the past.

But he also sought to put pressure on Sir Keir, telling Sophy Ridge On Sunday on Sky News: "This is where Keir can help out his new chief of staff by just publishing all the messages and things he might have had with her at that point in time.

"I've dealt with Sue Gray in the Northern Ireland Office as a civil servant.

"I see her as a woman of integrity as well. So I have no issue with that.

"I think Keir can clear this up in seconds by saying this is what we talked about at that time, there's nothing to see here."

Today was the first time Sir Keir has taken questions about when conversations began with Ms Gray, who is expected to await the decision of the Acoba before starting the role.

Parliament's anti-corruption watchdog can advise waiting periods before civil servants take on other jobs and the Prime Minister ultimately makes the final decision.

On Saturday, Ms Gray received backing from a former Conservative Cabinet Office minister as Francis Maude said he had never the "slightest reason to question either her integrity or her political impartiality".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pope John Paul II was very popular among Catholics

Pope John Paul II 'covered up child abuse' and 'transferred paedophile priests out of the country', bombshell report claims
Kaja Kallas

Estonia’s pro-Ukraine Prime Minister Kaja Kallas wins re-election

Police have found a car used by the missing youngsters

Haunting final CCTV image of missing friends who vanished after night out in Wales before three found dead in car crash

Russian soldiers are using shovels

Russian soldiers 'using 19th century shovels for hand to hand combat' as ammunition runs out in bitter Ukraine onslaught

Beautiful princesses, handsome princes and the idea of 'love at first sight' are all being deemed problematic

‘Sensitivity readers’ turn their attention to fairy tale classics like Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty

Migrants who arrive in Britain on small boats will be banned from returning

Lifetime ban for Channel migrants as government vows small boat arrivals can 'never come back'

Snow is set to hit parts of the UK

Snow to hit the UK today on the coldest day of 2023 so far as temperatures plummet to -10C

Georgina Beyer

Trailblazing transgender politician Georgina Beyer dies aged 65

Frogmore could be used by Harry and Meghan if they do attend the coronation

Harry and Meghan 'can use Frogmore Cottage if they attend King Charles' coronation'

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan injured while shooting film in India

The Science Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'There are bigger fish to fry': Minister dismisses Boris Johnson nominating his father Stanley for a knighthood

Police have found a car used by the missing youngsters

Three dead and two seriously injured as police searching for five missing youngsters in Wales find crashed car

Obit Gary Rossington

Lynyrd Skynyrd founder member Gary Rossington dies

President Joe Biden speaks near the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma (Julie Bennett/PA)

Joe Biden calls for voting protections as he visits civil rights march site

Greece Train Collision

Greek PM Mitsotakis apologises for deadly train disaster

South Korea Japan

South Korea unveils plan to compensate Second World War forced labourers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Iditarod-Ceremonial Start

Sled dog teams set out on gruelling trek across Alaska

China Li’s Legacy

Chinese president consolidates power as premier bows out

Germany Politics

German chancellor warns of consequences if China supplies Russia with weapons

Estonia Election

Estonia prime minister set for sweeping victory in national election

Migrants who arrive in Britain on small boats will be banned from returning

Lifetime ban for Channel migrants as government vows small boat arrivals will 'never come back'
The beloved buns have been a staple of the Greggs menu for years

Greggs axes hot cross buns from Easter menu for second year running

Estonia Election

PM Kaja Kallas’ Reform Party set to win in Estonia vote

Ricou Browning in his movie costume at Wakulla Springs 15055100304 o

Creature From The Black Lagoon actor Ricou Browning dies

Obit Vinoly

‘Walkie Talkie’ architect Rafael Vinoly dies in New York aged 78

The group of pals have not been seen since Friday night

Families 'worried sick' for three women, all 20, missing since night out

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska hears from Ex- British Council Afghan teacher

'We are suffering': Afghan teacher 'abandoned' by British Council says there's still no support
Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit