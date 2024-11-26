Sir Rod Stewart to play legend slot at Glastonbury 2025

Rod Stewart Performs At The O2 Arena, London. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Rock icon Sir Rod Stewart will play the Glastonbury Legends slot at the 2025 festival.

The announcement comes just days after Sir Rod confirmed plans to end “large-scale world tours” in the coming months.

Sir Rod said on Instagram: "I'm absolutely thrilled to announce that I'll be playing @glastofest 2025!

"After all these years, I'm proud and ready and more than able to take the stage again to pleasure and titillate my friends at Glastonbury in June. I'll see you there!."

Glastonbury festival organiser Emily Eavis added: "Bringing Sir Rod Stewart back for the Sunday afternoon slot on the Pyramid stage is everything we could wish for.

Rod Stewart will headline the legends slot at the beloved festival. Picture: Glastobury

"What a way to bow out with the final legends slot before we take a fallow year. We cannot wait!."

Sir Rod headlined Glastonbury in 2002, performing on Sunday night to close out the festival.

This year Canadian singer Shania Twain, known for hits including Man! I Feel Like A Woman! and That Don't Impress Me Much, starred in the coveted Sunday afternoon legends slot.

Fellow major artists including Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue and Dame Shirley Bassey have all filled the prestigious position.

Announcing his plans to end world tours, Sir Rod, who turns 80 in January, wrote in an Instagram post: "This will be the end of large-scale world tours for me, but I have no desire to retire".

"I love what I do, and I do what I love. I'm fit, have a full head of hair, and can run 100 metres in 18 seconds at the jolly old age of 79."

"I'd like to move onto a Great American Songbook, Swing Fever tour the year after next - smaller venues and more intimacy. But then again, I may not..."

The post was signed "The Ambiguous Sir Rod Stewart".

The biggest tracks from his six-decade career include You're In My Heart, Hot Legs, Tonight's The Night and Maggie May.

Sir Rod is a member of the US Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and was knighted in the 2016 Queen's Birthday Honours list.